Cyber Monday sunglasses deals: Bag a bargain on Oakley and 100%

The Cyber Monday sales are upon us and that means it’s a great time to bag a bargain on a typically top end product such as cycling sunglasses.
In this page you’ll find deals across a range of glasses, including Oakley 100%, POC, dhb, Bolle and much more. In some cases we’ve linked to the same model with a variety of different lens combinations, so it’s worth having a think about what you want from your riding glasses. Do you need low light lenses? Or darker shades that emit less light? Whatever your needs, if there’s a product with a great deal that fits the bill it’ll be in this page.
We’ve chosen these products because we know they’re good quality and are offering excellent value for money at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our Tech Team here at Cycling Weekly have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know a good deal when we see one.
Best Cyber Monday sunglasses deals UK
Oakley Jawbreaker from Oakley £
178 £89
Another awesome 50% deal direct from Oakley on the Jawbreaker, which Oakley originally created in collaboration with Mark Cavendish to update the iconic Eyeshade.
Oakley Frogskins Lite Splatterfade Collection from Oakley £115 £57.50
With their classic semi-rim design, the Frogskins Lite are lifestyle glasses rather than cycling specific ones, but they’re so cool and this is such an amazing deal that we definitely would.
100% Speedtrap Hiper Iceberg Blue Mirror Lens from Wiggle
£189.99 £138.74
As worn by Peter Sagan, the Speedtraps take big lenses to the next level. This version with the Iceberg Blue mirror lens is the last word in cool.
Oakley Jawbreaker Photochromic road sunglasses
£205 £134 from ProBikeKit
The Oakley Jawbreaker is one of our favourite glasses. This version, with the photochromic lens, is the ideal set for winter as the lenses adapt to changes in light while still protecting your eyes from UV light with 100 per cent protection.
Smith Attack sunglasses
£199.99 £112.99 from Wiggle
You get two lenses in with the frame as well as an adjustable nose pad. You have a choice of three colours too, the gold frames that are pictured with the other options being bright red or light blue.
100% S3 Hiper
£179.99 £127.99 from ProBikeKit
Another superb set of glasses, and also to be found on our Editor’s Choice 2019 list. Our tester rated the S3 as “the larger 100% S3 lens offers almost limitless vision, superb protection and has a great fit – even for skinny faces.”
Best Cyber Monday sunglasses deals US
Oakley Jawbreaker at ProBikeKit
$232 $119
The classic of Oakley’s range, the Jawbreakers have wide lenses and big coverage. We’d say they’re probably better suited to wider faces but other than that, they’re very hard to knock.
dhb Fractal Revo at Wiggle
$93.95 $56
By Wiggle’s own admission these glasses are better suited to more narrow faces yet they offer high protection against sun glare, allowing 8%-18% light transmission.
Bolle Shifter Matte White sunglasses
$89 $75.60
We loved the Bolle Shifter glasses so much we awared them a spot on our Editor’s Choice list. Big lenses and sturdy frames make for a winning combination.
Keep checking back here – we’ll update deals as they happen, right through Cyber Monday.