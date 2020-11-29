Cyber Monday sunglasses deals: Bag a bargain on Oakley and 100%

The Cyber Monday sales are upon us and that means it’s a great time to bag a bargain on a typically top end product such as cycling sunglasses.

In this page you’ll find deals across a range of glasses, including Oakley 100%, POC, dhb, Bolle and much more. In some cases we’ve linked to the same model with a variety of different lens combinations, so it’s worth having a think about what you want from your riding glasses. Do you need low light lenses? Or darker shades that emit less light? Whatever your needs, if there’s a product with a great deal that fits the bill it’ll be in this page.

We’ve chosen these products because we know they’re good quality and are offering excellent value for money at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our Tech Team here at Cycling Weekly have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know a good deal when we see one.

With each product is a ‘View Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Best Cyber Monday sunglasses deals UK

Oakley Jawbreaker from Oakley £ 178 £89

Another awesome 50% deal direct from Oakley on the Jawbreaker, which Oakley originally created in collaboration with Mark Cavendish to update the iconic Eyeshade. View Deal

Oakley Frogskins Lite Splatterfade Collection from Oakley £115 £57.50

With their classic semi-rim design, the Frogskins Lite are lifestyle glasses rather than cycling specific ones, but they’re so cool and this is such an amazing deal that we definitely would. View Deal