Mike's Bikes 'mega sale' is live and site wide with discounts over 50%

US retailer Mike’s Bikes have just dropped a mega sale, with discounts off everything site wide.

Yes, you heard that right, everything is on sale, from complete bikes to clothing, helmets to components and everything in between. And with the summer rapidly approaching it's certainly timely, offering you the chance to upgrade your bike, your cycling wardrobe and more ready for those long days in the saddle.

Naturally, with any sale there can be plenty of items that aren't that good so we’ve picked out our highlights, including the items we own, would buy ourselves or have tested recently.

The sale runs until Sunday April 27. You can also get an additional 20% off all gear purchases of $100+ using the code: GEARUP20. Please note this isn't applicable to complete bike or framesets.

Mike's Bikes Mega Sale: Our top picks

Poc Ventral Air Mips helmet: was $260, now $124.95

Save 52%

The Ventral Air is light, aerodynamic and well-vented, the holy trinity when it comes to producing an effective and comfortable helmet. As owners of this particular lid we can testify to its impressive performance, finding it well-suited to both road and gravel riding. The addition of Mips technology also provides some additional peace of mind.

100% Speedtrap Soft Tact glasses: were $165, now $102.95

Save 38%

Another product we can vouch for, the Speedtrap Soft Tact sunglasses do a great job of offering a wide field of vision coupled with plenty of protection. Elsewhere the cooling vents prevent fogging, while the nose and temple pads mean they're comfortable too. Available here with five different lens options to chose from.

Rapha Core Cargo bib shorts: were $175, now $130.95

Save 25% We rate these bibs highly indeed, giving them a full five stars in a recent review. And why? Despite their mid-range price tag they perform admirably, with a comfy seat pad and hardwearing materials two of the best features. The cargo pockets of course need a mention, and here they provide plenty of space and security; we loaded them with energy bars and even a mobile phone.

Wahoo Kickr V6 smart trainer: was $999.99, now $849.95

Save 15%

While it's not the biggest of savings, this is a smart trainer that's regarded as one of the best around, including by us. When we reviewed it we loved just how straightforward it was to set up as well as finding it's 2200 watts max output and 20% max simulated gradient plenty for our indoor training needs.

Wahoo Elemnt Roam V2: was $399.99, now $263.95

Save 34% With the V3 Roam slated for a release in May, the V2 model is likely to be discounted across the board. However, this saving of almost 35% might not be bettered and for a little over $250 you're still getting an awfully good computer. The Roam is well-suited to gravel riders or anyone who places a premium on GPS and mapping.