Does tubeless sealant mean an end to punctures?

When even the pro peloton is starting to come around to the advantages of a tubeless wheel setup you can be sure that, as a technology, it is sure to stick around. However, as many of us are starting to realise there is one aspect to going tubeless that probably has a far more important role to play than even the tyre and wheel itself.

We are of course talking about the tubeless sealant you need to add to complete the system. Tubeless tyres themselves are not a magic bullet for ridding yourself of dreaded punctures just on their own. It is actually this magic liquid that tends to be the real hero in preventing the P word from spoiling your ride.

So what is it and how does it do this?

The best way to think of sealant is as the lifeblood of your tubeless system. Its primary job is to plug puncture causing holes by way of coagulation or, keeping the blood reference, by clotting. Forming a seal that will ensure the tyre remains airtight. The exact formula for a brand’s own sealant can be a closely guarded secret (just as with tyre rubber compounds) but effectively they can all be split into three types – those that contain latex rubber, those that utilise a synthetic alternative and those that make do without.

Latex based sealants are the most common, as natural latex rubber has very effective coagulating properties. Latex itself is actually an emulsion of extremely small rubber polymer particles in either water or a water-based ammonia solution. Most also have other non-active particulate in the suspension to act as a nucleus for the rubber to coagulate around (just like rain drops needs a speck of dust to form around), increasing the size of holes the sealant can fill.

The reason for this effectiveness as a sealant is that coagulation of the latex is activated by air. So when a tyre is punctured the dramatic release of air causes the liquid part of the sealant to evaporate, leaving behind the latex rubber particles to knit together and clog the hole.

Non-latex based sealants approach the prevention of punctures from a different direction. As it contains no ingredients that coagulate in the same way as latex it has to rely on a much thicker viscosity to plug any punctures.

So just pour it in and off you go?

Unfortunately due to the slightly unstable nature of all sealants it is not a fit and forget solution. Over time it will dry out and in the case of latex based sealants, will coagulate into a solid lump reducing effectiveness to almost zero. Every time you adjust tyre pressure you introduce air into the tyre accelerating the drying process. Outside air temperature will also have a dramatic impact on life expectancy, with effective operating times reduced as temperature goes up and for many, if the temperature drops below zero.

How to convert your wheels to tubeless: Are you doing it properly?

For many sealants, this means that the life expectancy is shorter than you might realise and is the one aspect of a tubeless setup that can catch many riders out. Effeto Mariposa’s synthetic Caffélatex will last between one and four months, Stan’s No Tubes two to seven months, Muc-Off’s No Puncture Hassle lasts more than six months and Orange Seal between one and three months. Most other sealants will provide similar lifespans. One other rule of thumb is that the more effective a sealant is at plugging punctures the shorter it’s life span will most probably be. So in order to ensure effective puncture prevention using tubeless sealant you really need to check sealant levels probably more regularly than you currently do.

How do I use it effectively?

Cycling Weekly sat down with founder and president of tubeless sealant producers Orange Seal, John Vargus to find out his top tips for maximising the efficiency of your sealant.