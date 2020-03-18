Road Grand Tours goes completely free in light of Covid-19

Virtual cycling platform Road Grand Tours (RGT) has today announced that it is making all of its Premium features available for free to all indoor cyclists, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. >>> Indoor cycling apps compared As an indoor cycling platform, RGT Cycling allows you to create workouts, organise your own events and create your own roads. It even has its own collection of real routes you can ride including Mont Ventoux and fan favourite Cap Formentor in Mallorca. It links to your smart trainer and then allows you to ride the terrain you can see on the screen. Subscriptions are now freely available for all (usually £12.99 / $14.99 per month), allowing all riders the opportunity to benefit from RGT Cycling’s global indoor cycling simulator, stay active, ride with others and explore iconic cycling roads during these unprecedented and challenging times.

The RGT team says it has made this decision in response to the developing situation around COVID19, having yesterday seen national governing body British Cycling suspend all sanctioned cycling activities and suggest restrictions on club riding. Meanwhile, governments in cycling hotbeds Italy and Spain have banned recreational cycling outdoors with other nations expected to follow suit. Alex Serban, Founder and CEO said, “RGT was created to empower all cyclists to ride inside in the same way they ride outside. As the impact of COVID-19 is felt around the world, this mission has become more important than ever and after watching inspiring communities come together to support each other, our need to do everything we can to help became obvious. “At a time when focusing on profit would be easy, this removal of restrictions will provide free access for all and, we hope, offer some support to the cycling community.”