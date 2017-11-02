Storck reveals a special £15,000 Aston Martin road bike

Only 107 Storck Fascenario.3 Aston Martin bikes will be built, which makes for an exclusive club, a lot like owning one of the cars!

Renowned British car manufacturer, Aston Martin has teamed up with German bike brand Storck to produce a limited run of 107 road bikes.

The new bike was first seen as a prototype at the Rouleur Classic show in 2016 but has undergone some minor changes according to Storck including a reworked bottom bracket that is now stiffer, second generation brakes from THM and its Fibula calipers and has the new Pirelli P-Zero tyres to boot.

The bike branded as Aston Martin along the down tube is an evolution of Storck’s Fascenario.3, something we’ve tested and liked previously. Storck claim the frame weighs a very light 770g and built with SRAM eTap, THM components and Zipp wheels comes in a just under six kilograms.

You can see this bike at the Rouleur Classic, where it was launched on Thursday and will no doubt be a sought after sight with only a short production of the collaboration bike.

Markus Storck even goes as far to say that the Storck Fascenario.3 Aston Martin bike is the best ever built. “‘I would say that this is probably the best bicycle ever built with an automotive name on it.”

It’ll need to be as the complete bike will set you back an eye watering £15,777!

Storck F.3 Aston Martin Edition Specification

Frame: Fascenario.3

Fork: Fascenario.3

Paint: Argentum Nero – Aston Martin Q by Aston Martin

Front Derailleur: SRAM RED eTap

Rear Derailleur: SRAM RED eTap

Brakes: THM Fibula 2

Cranks: THM Power Arms G3

Chainrings: Praxis Works (52/36)

Cassette: SRAM XG-1190 (11/28)

Bottom Bracket: THM

Headset: TOKEN C7

Wheels: ZIPP 303 NSW

Tyres: Pirelli P Zero Velo

Stem: Storck ST115

Handlebars: Storck RBC 170 Carbon

Seatpost: Storck F.3 MLP

Saddle: Selle Italia SLR

Weight: 5.9kg

Price: £15,777