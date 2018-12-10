Tech of the week: new hubs, new team kit and the Hour Record

As well as the latest Shimano 105 groupset tested, escaping the rain and what to do with those punctured inner tubes

New Enve hubs and new Lotto-Soudal and Team Wiggins kit

Enve has released its rather beautiful new carbon-bodied hubs this week. As well as redesigning the shell, it’s replaced the DT Swiss gubbins inside the previous model with its own internals. It’s also switched from ceramic to stainless steel bearings and has explained why.

Team kit for next year is creeping out of the shadows, with Lotto-Soudal being the latest pro team to reveal its stripes. These look pretty similar to last year’s, so at least they will be easy to spot in the peloton.

And Bradley Wiggins has tipped Lotto-Soudal rider Victor Campenaerts to top his hour record in 2019, while Team Wiggins will now be co-title sponsored by the Le Col clothing brand.

December’s Tech of the Month video features the Canyon Endurace, a pair of helmets from Met and Specialized and the latest Shimano 105 groupset, which we’ve put to the test.

How to avoid, or embrace, the rain

It’s probably not escaped your attention that the weather has been pretty dire for the last few weeks, so getting on the turbo looks an increasingly attractive option. Now Zwift and British Cycling have teamed up to launch the first e-racing championships next year.

But if you do decide to venture out for a few rides before the New Year, we’ve got five tips to help you conquer the Rapha Festive 500, while a pair of Ekoi’s new winter cycling boots and some gloves might be useful too. And you might want to put the RydBox gift box on your Christmas wishlist to help you through – it includes 12 bonk-busting Veloforte bars.

We guess every cyclist has a stash of unfixed and unfixable inner tubes at home. Now Cycle Surgery has teamed up with the charity Cycle Of Good to recycle your wrecked tubes into items like wallets and phone cases, using the money raised from their sale to fund schemes in Malawi.

We’ve had a look at women’s bikes too this week, what makes them different from men’s machines and our pick of the models we’ve reviewed this year. Plus we’ve updates on the Specialized and Giant ranges for 2019, so you’ll know your Venge from your Propel.

Don’t forget to pick up your copy of Cycling Weekly next week either: we reveal our Editor’s Choice selection of the best tech we’ve used and abused in the last year.