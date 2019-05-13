Tech of the week: two updates from Shimano, three cycling shoes and Vos’s Tour de Yorkshire bike

A Tiagra update and a new gravel groupset from Shimano

Shimano has been busy this week, with two product announcements. First is an update to its 10-speed Tiagra groupset, with improvements to braking and chainsets. There are new, less chunky hydraulic brake levers. And there’s a smaller large ring 48/34 chainset option, along with new Tiagra-level 12mm thru-axle hubs.

And Shimano also had its first gravel bike groupset out last week. Called GRX, it’s a whole family of gravel-oriented components at three different price points. There’s a choice of 1×11, 2×11 or 2×10 drivetrains and mechanical or Di2 shifting with wide range spreads. Plus, you can mix and match with its other road and mountain bike components and with a hydraulic dropper post. There are two new gravel wheelsets in the range too.

Muc-Off has looked to make cleaning your bike after a ride a bit easier with its new pressure washer. It operates at lower pressures than most washers, so your bearings should be safe. It also comes with a selection of three soft-coated lances that won’t scratch up your bike. And of course, it’s designed to work with Muc-Off’s bike cleaning products.

New shoes and our pick of lower priced bikes

If you’re after a new pair of cycling shoes, take a look at our Tech of the Month video. It’s a shoe special with one high end option and a couple of lower priced picks.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Plus, it includes our take on the sub-£1000 Giant Contend SL1 – comfortable and stable without being boring to ride. Or for a more expensive bike from Giant, check out Marianne Vos’s Liv Langma Advanced SL0, on which she won the women’s Tour de Yorkshire.

And we’ve given you a round-up of other bikes that we’ve tested here at Cycling Weekly priced at £1000 or less, as well as our pick of flat bar hybrid bikes. Or for some retro-style bike porn take a look at the steel Battaglin Verona 1981, built to celebrate Giovanni Battaglin’s Giro overall win on the final stage time trial in Verona 38 years ago.

Deal-wise, it’s been electric bikes, Mavic wheels, Castelli summer clothing and the pick of the bargains in Sunday Trading.