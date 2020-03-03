Tune up your training with the Tacx Flux 2

Promotional feature with Tacx

Four years ago, the launch of the original Tacx Flux changed the turbo training experience forever. The trainer was an instant hit, offering a more realistic road simulation for riders and building on Tacx’s legacy as the innovators of the indoor training market.

As bike and ride software design continues to change, the Flux 2 has had some updates that have maintained its feature-rich versatility and user-friendly experience and kept it ahead of the competition in its price bracket.

At £699 the Flux 2 is fully compatible with all training apps and software, and with both Bluetooth and Ant+ connectivity, its smart features match the more expensive trainers on the market. Hit the virtual hills and the Flux will simulate gradients up to 16 per cent, while the larger, heavier flywheel means it maxes out at 2,000 watts.

>>> Find your local dealer and try out a Flux 2

Tacx has applied its universal axle so any road bike, disc or caliper will drop straight on. There’s a booster axle in the box so even a mountain bike can be used.

Once clamped in, a simple, one-off spin-down test is needed to calibrate the machine. After that you’re ready to ride anywhere in the world thanks to the Tacx app. A one-month free trial comes as standard to get you going, with a subscription costing £9.99 a month thereafter.

The unit has been redesigned with a lower centre of gravity (reducing vibrations) and the 67cm wide base will keep you glued to the floor. It allows space for a long-cage rear derailleur and, just like its big brother the Neo 2T, it’s impressively quiet.

The Tacx App

With high-quality videos from the most famous roads in the world, the Tacx app can take you to places you only dreamed of riding. Sign up and you can enjoy the mountain scenery around Alpe d’Huez and experience the feeling of riding the Flanders bergs.

Every road sees its actual gradient simulated through the Flux while the app will show your previous best self on the map, giving you all the motivation you need to push on.

You can use the software to simulate a route you want to train on. Upload a GPX file and it will mimic the gradients you’d experience on the road, allowing you to follow your progress in a 3D map on the screen. Perfect for specific training on an upcoming event.

There are five-week training plans tailored to your goals, a Workout Builder and data analysis for any coaching needs. Available for IOS, Windows and Android

operating systems.