Julian Alaphilippe says he doesn’t blame motorbike rider for his Tour of Flanders crash 

Julian Alaphilippe says he doesn’t blame the motorbike rider for his Tour of Flanders crash that potentially cost him victory.

The Deceuninck – Quick-Step rider had made the race-winning breakaway along with Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert, but crashed out when he rode into the back of a race motorbike, which was stopping at the side of the road.

>> Subscribe to Cycling Weekly this Autumn and save 35%. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

After the collision, there was plenty discussion about the cause , as Deceuninck team boss Patrick Lefevere blamed the motorbike rider, while others said Alaphilippe could have avoided the crash

Moto rider Eddy Lissens said he felt guilty about the incident, but Alaphilippe has now said the collision was not his fault.

In an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe, reigning world champion Alahpilippe said: “I heard that the motorbike rider felt guilty about what had happened, but he mustn’t worry, and I hope that this interview will reassure him. I don’t blame him; it was just a racing incident.

“Besides, I’m not a vindictive person anyway. And both Van Aert and Van der Poel sent me messages afterwards, too, which was nice of them.”

The crashed happened in the final of the Tour of Flanders earlier this month, as Alaphilippe, Van der Poel and Van Aert rode clear of their rivals in a three-rider escape.

Van Aert was leading the breakaway when two moto riders came to a stop at the side of the road, with both Van Aert and Van der Poel able to avoid the slowing motorbike.

But Alaphilippe was on his radio and didn’t see the bike, crashing into the back at full speed.

He suffered a broken hand in the fall and was forced to abandon the race, later undergoing surgery.

>>> Five talking points from stage eight of the Vuelta a España 2020

Alaphilippe is now recovering at home in Andorra before beginning his training for next season.

He added: “I’m skilled on the bike – I manage to avoid obstacles, and to squeeze through tight spaces – but in this case, there was nothing I could do.”