Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Soudal) will take aim at the Hour Record tonight in the Velodromo Bicentenario in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

The 27-year-old Belgian will try to beat Bradley Wiggins’ distance of 54.526km set in 2015 in the Lee Valley Velodrome.

Live coverage of the Hour Record attempt will begin at 16.55 GMT. Follow all the action with our live blog or stream through the Youtube player above.