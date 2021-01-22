Movistar announce second season of their Netflix series

Movistar has announced that a second season of their Netflix series ‘The Least Expected Day’ will return to our screens.

Set to air this Spring, the new series will presumably retell the story of the Spanish team’s 2020 season, after the first shed light on their rollercoaster 2019, which combined Grand Tour victories with public fallings out between team members.

“Everyone has asked for it. The Least Expected Day returns this spring. Announced at Thursday’s Movistar Team 2021 launch,” the Spanish outfit said.

Further details are yet to be released but expect the return of unexpected stars such as sports director Pablo Lastras, who it’s safe to say has probably never suffered a fool in his entire life, while the continued trials and tribulations of Marc Soler’s battle with anyone and everyone will also be worth tuning in for.

Movistar began their 2020 season with a roster missing two of their star riders, after Mikel Landa left for Bahrain-McLaren, Nairo Quintana joined Arkéa-Samsic, while Richard Carapaz and Andrey Amador both arrived at Ineos Grenadiers.

The first series of The Least Expected Day showed the cracks appearing in the notorious Movistar trident of Alejandro Valverde, Landa and Quintana, while Marc Soler also raged at not being allowed to race for himself.

The 2020 season, admittedly disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, saw the team take only two wins the whole year, with Marc Soler winning Trofeo Pollença before taking stage two at the Vuelta a España.

In 2019, by comparison, they took two stages at the Giro d’Italia and the maglia rosa courtesy of Richard Carapaz, before Quintana won stage 18 of the Tour de France, the Colombian then taking stage two of the Vuelta before Valverde also won stage seven.

2020 saw the arrival of Spain’s best hope for Grand Tour victory, as Enric Mas signed from Deceuninck – Quick-Step.

The 26-year-old finished fifth overall at both the Tour de France and Vuelta a España, winning the youth classification in the latter.