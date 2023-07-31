Opinion: There will never be another bike rider like Annemiek van Vleuten
The flying Dutchwoman could almost win it all, but now her era has almost ended, she should be remembered as the greatest
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
On Sunday evening, a blonde Dutchwoman, probably the best climber in the world, triumphed at the Tour de France Femmes after a commanding performance in the final two stages of the race.
However, this time around, in 2023 rather than 2022, it was Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and not Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) who pulled on the final maillot jaune and took to the top step of the podium in Pau, rather than the latter atop La Planche des Belles Filles.
Vollering won the biggest race of her career, while Van Vleuten finished fourth, almost four minutes behind her compatriot. It really feels like an era-changing moment, as the baton is passed from one Dutch climber to another. While now is the moment to celebrate Vollering, it is also time to celebrate her predecessor, the greatest female cyclist in the world for the past few years, possibly the greatest of all time.
This is not the end for Van Vleuten. Knowing the drive, skill and tenacity of the Dutchwoman, there is every chance that she will turn up at the World Championships next week and defend her crown in the road race - although she says she will be riding for her team, and that the course is not hard enough for her strengths this year.
Van Vleuten's performance last year, with a surprise attack from seemingly nowhere netting her second road title, with a broken elbow, sums up the rider she has been.
At the end of this year, the 40-year-old will leave the sport, no longer at the top of it, but very near to it. By anyone else's standards, her 2023 has been outstanding. Top-ten finishes at Strade Bianche, La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège; victory overall at La Vuelta Femenina and the Giro d'Italia Donne, with three stage wins at the latter, and then fourth place at the Tour de France Femmes.
Van Vleuten is no other rider, though. Five victories from 38 race days is her lowest return in terms of victory percentage since 2016, when she took five from 45. In the six years in between she won the Giro three times, the World Championship road race twice, the time trial equivalent twice, the Vuelta thrice too, the Tour of Flanders, Liège twice, La Course twice, and the Olympic time trial title too.
Very few people have ever won everything within their power, but Van Vleuten is one of them. A complete rider, a GC rider who could dominate one-day races, the kind of athlete Tadej Pogačar is aiming to be. Between 2019 and 2022 there was a period where there was essentially not a women's race where Van Vleuten wasn't winning, or at least at the front of the race. No wonder Elisa Longo Borghini called her an alien.
All of this has happened while women's cycling has got better and better, new greats have emerged, and the whole structure of the sport has got stronger. Who else but Van Vleuten would not only win the first ever Tour de France Femmes, but do it weeks after winning the Giro Donne, to complete a double which was unthought of previously?
Her Dutch foes and peers Anna van der Breggen and Marianne Vos also have claim to GOAT status in women's cycling, but the former didn't have the same level of dominance, while the latter didn't have the breadth of wins. For me, Van Vleuten will rule.
“To be honest, I would love to have her for many years because I know that she would be competitive," her Movistar team boss Sebastián Unzué told Cycling Weekly at the Tour de France Femmes. "But I think a great champion like her, having the opportunity to leave the sport in the way she can leave it this year, is something really special.
“She knows that she wants to leave the sport when she’s still at the top of her game and fighting for everything. There’s no one who can replace Annemiek. That’s the reality.”
During Van Vleuten's period of outright rule, every time she went up the road in a trademark attack, there was only one ending. That period might be over, but her record should be remembered.
Women's cycling might become more open now, more equitable - as long as SD Worx does not win anything - but there will not be another rider like Van Vleuten. An all-time great is exiting stage left. Cheers Annemiek, and see you in Glasgow.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Tadej Pogačar takes Col de la Madone KoM ahead of World Championships
'Baiting Richie Porte', the Slovenian teases with his ride title
By James Shrubsall Published
-
Don't treat low traffic neighbourhoods as 'political football', cycling charity urges government
Rishi Sunak's Conservative government positioning itself as "pro-motorist" with reviews of LTNs and 20mph speed limits incoming
By Adam Becket Published
-
'I still can't believe it' - Demi Vollering wins Tour de France Femmes 2023
SD Worx rider seals yellow jersey with three-minute gap, as team-mate Marlen Reusser triumphs on stage eight
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'She was better' - Annemiek van Vleuten tips hat to Demi Vollering on Tour de France Femmes raid
Reigning champion concedes defeat to compatriot on Col du Tourmalet
By Tom Davidson Published
-
‘I don’t know how I do it’ - Demi Vollering stunned after Tourmalet victory at Tour de France Femmes
Dutchwoman lays waste to GC rivals on stage seven and takes the yellow jersey
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Demi Vollering wins stage seven of the Tour de France Femmes and takes overall lead
After the riders spent a lot of time looking at each other and riding quite conservatively, Demi Vollering showed she's the strongest at the 2023 Tour de France Femmes
By Jack Elton-Walters Published
-
'I did not expect this' - Emma Norsgaard woke up in a bad mood and won a Tour de France Femmes stage
Dane overcomes career set-backs to triumph on day six in Blagnac
By Tom Davidson Published
-
How to watch Clásica San Sebastián: Live stream the 2023 edition
A Clásica San Sebastián live stream is the best way to keep up with this year's race. Here's how to watch in 2023.
By Cycling Weekly Last updated
-
SD Worx blast ‘unjustified’ time penalty given to Demi Vollering at Tour de France Femmes
Dutchwoman docked 20 seconds in the overall standings after slipstreaming team car
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'Try it and see': How a call from the car led Ricarda Bauernfeind to victory at the Tour de France Femmes
With Magnus Bäckstedt in her ear, the German rode away to win stage five
By Tom Davidson Published