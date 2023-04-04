Alejandro Valverde to return to racing with new Movistar gravel squad
Spanish veteran will pin on numbers in his first ever gravel race at ‘La Indomable’ in Spain on 23 April
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Alejandro Valverde is set to return to competitive racing, as part of Movistar’s new gravel squad.
Last year, the Spanish veteran announced that he would retire from the road at the end of the 2022 campaign.
However, in an announcement from Movistar (opens in new tab) this morning, the team confirmed that the 42-year-old would return to competition as part of its new gravel arm, a first amongst current WorldTour teams.
The first two races on the calendar for the Movistar gravel squad are both in Spain. First up is ‘La Indomable’, a 105 kilometre race in Southern Andalusia, on Sunday 23 April, followed by the Traka in Girona on 29 April.
The gravel squad will include riders from Movistar’s road, and esports teams. Iván García Cortina will be competing alongside Valverde, as well as Ana Dillana and Hayley Simmonds of the esports squad.
According to the team, Valverde, Dillana and Simmonds are set to race at ‘La Indomable’, with Cortina joining the squad a week later at the Traka.
Spanish brand Gobik, the team's current kit supplier, has produced a new jersey for the team's new project. According to a press release from Movistar, the design “honours the adventurous and non-conformist spirit of gravel”.
Movistar have said that more riders will be announced for the new project “in the near future”.
As a discipline, gravel racing has massively risen in recent months, with the inaugural gravel World Championships taking place in late October last year in the Veneto region of Italy. The men’s race was won by Belgium’s Gianni Vermeersch, with Pauline Ferrand-Prévot taking the elite women’s title.
Multiple road stars were on the start line including Mathieu van der Poel, Magnus Cort, Peter Sagan and Greg van Avermaet. Sagan also rode the Unbound gravel event in Kansas, USA in June.
After a successful first edition, the second edition of the gravel world championships will be held in Italy again in 2023 before the competition moves to Belgium for 2024.
Looking ahead to when the competition ventures to his home roads, Wout van Aert has previously suggested that he would consider including the gravel world championships in his schedule for the current year.
“I watched the last edition on television and thought it was nice to see,” Van Aert said regarding last year’s race won by his fellow Belgian Vermeersch. “I was positively surprised at how much attention this world championship received. I think the world championship on gravel has a great future.”
“Yes, I know that the gravel worlds will be held again in Italy next year and then in Belgium the following year,” Van Aert added. “Maybe I’ll do it in the years to come.”
🔙🐐 @alejanvalverde | #MovistarTeamGravelSquad pic.twitter.com/1dkfSdweAxApril 4, 2023
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
Bont Vaypor S road shoe review - heat mouldable, these relieve pressure points
Super stiff, loads of size options and heat mouldable to tweak the fit but only if you have lots of money to spend
By Rachel Sokal • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar continues to transcend the limits of a Tour de France winner
With Tour of Flanders victory ticked off, it’s hard to bet against him adding the two remaining Monuments to his palmarès in the years to come
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Women’s WorldTour calendar 'a mess' and 'a nonsense' says Movistar boss
The UCI must invest in the bottom of the pyramid to ensure the sport’s future says Sebastián Unzué
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Wout van Aert moots building gravel world championships into 2023 programme
Belgian rider says gravel racing has a ‘great future’ as he considers worlds participation next year
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Movistar quick to quash Mark Cavendish signing report
Italian press speculation over future of sprinter denied by Spanish team
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Changing of the guard: Seven top cyclists who have retired in 2022
Vincenzo Nibali, Alejandro Valverde and Tom Dumoulin have all called time on their careers this year
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Gianni Vermeersch wins men's Gravel World Championships
The Belgian earns his first ever rainbow stripes
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot wins inaugural women's Gravel World Championships
The Frenchwoman came good on her favourite tag to win gravel racing's first ever UCI-sanctioned World Championships
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Meet the shop assistant set to race Mathieu van der Poel at the Gravel World Championships
“I’m very excited, but also petrified,” says Metheven Bond, who started racing just over a year ago
By Tom Davidson • Last updated
-
How to watch the 2022 UCI Gravel World Championships: Live stream the events in Italy
Here's how to catch all of the action over the weekend
By Adam Becket • Published