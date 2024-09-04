British super-talent Cat Ferguson set for pro debut this weekend

Eighteen-year-old to race La Choralis Fourmies in first Movistar outing

Cat Ferguson of Great Britain competing in the Women&#039;s Junior Time Trial
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Promising 18-year-old Cat Ferguson will make her professional debut this Sunday at the one-day event La Choralis Fourmies.

The Brit will compete in the French race for Movistar, the team she joined as a stagiaire in August. Ferguson will ride for the Spanish WorldTour team full-time from 2024, having signed a three-year contract last September.

Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

