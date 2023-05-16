Will Barta's Canyon bike snaps in Giro d'Italia stage 10 crash
Movistar rider was caught up in incident in sodden day at Giro d'Italia
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Will Barta managed to snap his bike in half on a tricky corner during a wet descent on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday.
The Movistar rider appeared to collide with a wall on the descent from the Passo delle Radici, in the same crash as Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates), with 81km to go of the day.
Barta seemed to be free of serious injury, but his Canyon Aeroad CFR came off worse, with the front fork snapped clean off the frame, with the bike only held together by the internal cables.
Broken bikes are usually quickly hidden from sight in order to please sponsors, but a race photographer grabbed the above shot of the apart Canyon on the roadside.
In footage shared by Eurosport, Barta can be seen stood at the side of the road, presumably after sliding out and his bike at least colliding with a wall on the corner. Vine remains on the ground, picking himself up, presumably after sliding out himself. A spectator then drags the Canyon off the road in the video. Movistar then came to Barta's rescue.
Jay Vine e Will Barta cadono in curva e la bici è distrutta 😶…come documentato dal video - che continua a registrare - dello spettatore 📹😁#EurosportCICLISMO | #GirodItalia | #Giro pic.twitter.com/qIJlaMwqU1May 16, 2023
Both Vine and Barta remounted to race the remaining kilometres of a stage which was dominated by wet weather.
Another Movistar rider to crash was Fernando Gaviria, about 10km after his teammate, as the peloton contended with tough conditions throughout the 196km from Scandiano to Viareggio.
Three riders were forced to pull out of the Giro during stage 10: Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), Martijn Tusveld (DSM) and Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), reducing the field to 150 riders.
Other crashes on Tuesday on wet roads included Warren Barguil and Michel Ries (both Arkéa-Samsic), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Trek-Segafredo) and Lukas Pöstleberger (Jayco AlUla).
In the aftermath of the latter's crash, a member of staff attempting to help Pöstleberger out of the road collided with Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), bringing him down to, much to the Italian's displeasure.
All of these riders were able to remount their bikes, although the extent of injuries in the peloton is not clear.
It is not the first time that crashes have dominated the action in inclement weather in this Giro. On stage five, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) were all involved in incidents, with the latter hitting the deck twice.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Brompton secures £19 million investment
British folding bike company backed by investment from BGF
By Adam Becket • Published
-
How to master your cycling-related nerves - from social anxiety on group rides to performance anxiety on race day
Pre-race nerves are normal, possibly even helpful, but what if fears and unease begin to take the joy out of your cycling? We explore the troubling topic of anxiety
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Giro d'Italia live: Magnus Cort wins stage ten ahead of Derek Gee and Alessandro De Marchi, Jay Vine loses time in GC battle
Join us for live updates from the Giro d'Italia
By Tom Thewlis • Last updated
-
Positives, negatives, and viral loads: What's going on with Covid at the Giro d'Italia?
Here's why some riders are staying while others are going, and how it's incumbent on the teams rather than organisers
By Adam Becket • Published
-
‘I have no idea what’s coming up’ - Tom Gloag says ‘ignorance is bliss’ at Giro d’Italia
The 21-year-old Londoner on his dramatic debut Grand Tour call up, throwing up on a climb, and trying to help his Jumbo-Visma team
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'I thought he was winding me up': Geraint Thomas believed Remco Evenepoel's Covid positive was a joke
Ineos Grenadiers rider will wear the pink jersey on stage 10, following Evenepoel's withdrawal
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Here are all the riders and staff fined at the Giro d'Italia 2023 up to stage 10
Riders and their directeur sportifs can be fined for anything from littering to reckless behaviour
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel's Giro d'Italia Covid withdrawal reshapes entire race
Ineos Grenadiers are now in the ascendancy, but Primož Roglič is looking good
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel out of Giro d'Italia following positive Covid test
Belgian was in lead following Sunday's stage nine time trial; Geraint Thomas now in virtual race lead
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Who's leading the Giro d'Italia 2023 after stage nine?
Remco Evenepoel is back at the top of the general classification
By Tom Davidson • Published