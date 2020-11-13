Patrick Lefevere still wants to take legal action against Dylan Groenewegen

Patrick Lefevere says he still wants to take action against Dylan Groenewegen after his involvement in Fabio Jakobsen’s crash at the Tour of Poland.

Earlier this week the UCI announced that Jumbo-Visma sprinter Groenewegen would be banned from racing for nine months, after he forced Jakobsen into the barrier at high speed during stage one of the Tour of Poland.

Groenewegen, who has not raced since the incident in August, has apologised and accepted his punishment, but Deceuninck Quick-Step boss Lefevere says he still wants to press ahead with court proceedings.

In an interview with Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, Lefevere said: “We don’t know when the case will occur.

“As with most legal matters, it will be something of the longer-term perspective.”

According to Het Laastse Nieuws, Jakobsen could launch his own legal challenge, with both cases centres around the damage he suffered in the crash.

The collision happened when Groenewegen forced Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s Fabio Jakobsen into the barriers at high speed, leaving him with severe concussion and facial injuries.

Groenewegen, who suffered a broken a collarbone in the fall, was disqualified from the race, while the UCI announced it would investigate the incident and consider disciplinary action against Groenewegen.

On Wednesday morning (November 11) the UCI announced its decision, with Groenewegen receiving a nine-month suspension from the governing body’s disciplinary panel.

He will not be eligible to race again until May 7 next year.

Groenewegen said: “The crash in the first stage of the Tour of Poland will forever be a black page in my career. During the sprint I deviated from my line. I am sorry, because I want to be a fair sprinter. The consequences were very unfortunate and serious. I am very aware of that and I hope this has been a wise lesson for every sprinter. I follow the news of Fabio’s recovery very closely. I can only hope that one day he will return completely. Closing the disciplinary matter creates clarity. That gives me the opportunity to look ahead again. I am happy about that, even though May 7 is still far away. I am happy with the support I get from Jumbo-Visma, my family and friends. Together we will work towards that day both mentally and physically.”

Dutchman Jakobsen, 24, who was placed into an induced coma after the fall, has since undergone surgery to have part of his pelvis removed and placed in his jaw and is recovering well.

He hopes to be back to training within weeks.