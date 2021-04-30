More information can be found on the official Tour of Poland website.

Stage 1: Sunday, August 2. Warsaw - Warsaw, 122km

Stage 2: Monday, August 3. Częstochowa - Dąbrowa Górnicza, 146km

Stage 3: Tuesday, August 4. Zawiercie - Katowice, 166km

Stage 4: Wednesday, August 5. Jaworzno - Nowy Sącz, 220km

Stage 5: Thursday, August 6. Nowy Sącz - Zakopane, 223km

Stage 6: Friday, August 7. Bukovina Terma Hotel Spa - Bukowina Tatrzańska, 174km

Stage 7: Saturday, August 8. Kraków - Kraków, 25km ITT

When: August 2-8 2015

Rank: UCI WorldTour

The Tour of Poland's 70-year history is somewhat lessened by its position on the calendar. Despite being part of the UCI's top-tier WorldTour, it struggles to pull in big riders as it is positioned just one week after the finish of the Tour de France.

Riders are eased into the action in the opening few days as the race gets hillier and the stages get longer. Stages five and six of the 2015 race are particularly hilly and will both no doubt shape the general classification before the final, decisive 25-kilometre time trial.

The race has been won by a variety of riders over the years, from climbers to sprinters and all-rounders. The 2014 edition of the race was won by home favourite Rafał Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo). Recent winners include Daniel Martin (2010), Peter Sagan (2011) and Jens Voigt (2008).