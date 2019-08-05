Bjorg Lambrecht resuscitated and taken to hospital after serious crash at Tour of Poland

UPDATE: Bjorg Lambrecht dies after crash at Tour of Poland 2019

Lotto-Soudal rider Bjorg Lambrecht was taken to hospital after receiving “emergency reanimation” following a crash at the Tour of Poland.

The 22-year-old Belgian fell in the final 100km of stage three and was taken to hospital after being resuscitated, according to race organisers.

Lambrecht hit a culvert, according to race organisers, who initially said he had been airlifted to hospital but released another update that said his condition didn’t allow for him to be taken by helicopter and that he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

An initial statement from the Tour of Poland organisers said: “We’re very sad to report a serious crash for Bjorg Lambrecht of Lotto-Soudal who needed helicopter transport to a hospital following emergency reanimation.

“We’ll report when we know more, but we hope it’s nothing too serious and are wishing fast recovery.”

The race organisers later said: “According to unofficial information, doctors managed to bring life functions back to Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto-Soudal), but his condition didn’t allow for transportation by helicopter. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.”

Lotto-Soudal confirmed the fall for Lambrecht on social media saying: “Our Bjorg Lambrecht has crashed and has been taken to hospital.”

Lambrecht is riding his second season at WorldTour level and has outstanding results in both hilly one-day races and big stage races like the Critérium du Dauphiné.

He finished second in the under-23 World Championships last year and went on to ride to 12th in the Criterium du Dauphine, taking the youth classification in the process.

Lambrecht also finished fifth in Brabantse Pijl earlier this year, following up with sixth in Amstel Gold Race and fourth in Flèche Wallone.

We will update this story with more information as soon as it’s available.