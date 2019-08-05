Bjorg Lambrecht dies after crash at Tour of Poland 2019

Bjorg Lambrecht has died after a crash at the Tour of Poland 2019.

Lotto-Soudal announced that the 22-year-old Belgian had died after a fall during stage three of the week-long race.

Lambrecht was involved in a crash and race organisers said he had been resuscitated before being rushed to hospital.

Shortly after the finish of the stage, Belgian WorldTour team Lotto confirmed the news.

The team said: “The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to family, friends and team-mates of Bjorg has happened.

“Rest in peace Bjorg.”

News of Lambrecht’s crash emerged in the final 100km of stage three, with the official Tour of Poland Twitter account releasing a statement that said he was on his way to hospital after hitting a culvert in a fall and that he had undergone “emergency reanimation.”

An initial statement from the Tour of Poland organisers said: “We’re very sad to report a serious crash for Bjorg Lambrecht of Lotto-Soudal who needed helicopter transport to a hospital following emergency reanimation.

“We’ll report when we know more, but we hope it’s nothing too serious and are wishing fast recovery.”

The race organisers later said: “According to unofficial information, doctors managed to bring life functions back to Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto-Soudal), but his condition didn’t allow for transportation by helicopter. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.”

Lotto-Soudal also confirmed he was on his way to hospital after the crash, before confirming at around 6pm on Monday (August 5) that Lambrecht had died.

Lambrecht was riding his second season at WorldTour level and has been one of the great Belgian hopes.

He finished second in the under-23 World Championships last year and went on to ride to 12th in the Criterium du Dauphine, taking the youth classification in the process.

Lambrecht also finished fifth in Brabantse Pijl earlier this year, following up with sixth in Amstel Gold Race and fourth in Flèche Wallone.