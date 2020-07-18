The first WorldTour stage race back will take place without fans or media

The Tour of Poland, the first WorldTour stage race back after the coronavirus break, will be held behind closed doors with strict coronavirus measures in place.

Fans will be banned from the start and finish locations, while media representatives have not been invited and the publicity caravan has been scrapped.

All associated events in various host cities have also been removed from the race, as they look to keep public attractions to a minimum to reduce the risk of causing any coronavirus outbreaks.

With journalists, photographers and television crews barred, race organisers say they will produce their own media and content with their own people who have undergone the necessary medical tests.

“These measures have been taken with an eye on safety and health,” race organisers said. “And because of the limitations caused by the coronavirus, we have changed even more of the rules around organising this race.”

Scheduled for August 5-9, the Tour of Poland is the second WorldTour race of the rescheduled WorldTour calendar after Strade Bianche on August 1. The Vuelta a Burgos also takes place a few days earlier, starting on July 28, which is planning contrasting coronavirus measures.

Fans will be permitted to spectate from the side of the road as long as they abide by social distancing measures, while the media is also welcome, yet will have to stay one and a half metres away from each other as well as riders.

The 2020 Vuelta a Burgos is expecting a high-calibre field, with Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s Remco Evenepoel and Sam Bennett, as well as Mikel Landa (Movistar), Richard Carapaz (Ineos) and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) set to take the start line.

Evenepoel and Carapaz are also expected to race the Tour de Pologne, and will be accompanied by world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).