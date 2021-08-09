How to watch the Tour of Poland 2021: Live stream the WorldTour stage race

The Tour of Poland 2021 kicked off on Monday (August 9) with some star names on the start list - here’s how you can watch this year’s race.

Getting underway from the city of Lublin, the peloton takes on seven stages, with a combination of sprint opportunities and punchy climbing days on the course.

While Poland does not feature the kind of climbs you’d expect from France or Spain, the undulating terrain through the country always offers up exciting Classics-style racing.

This year’s race includes the likes of Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma), Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates).

Here’s how you can watch this year’s Tour of Poland:

How to watch the Tour of Poland 2021 in the UK

Unfortunately, and slightly bizarrely, the 2021 Tour of Poland is not being broadcast anywhere in the UK.

The usual cycling broadcasters GCN and Eurosport are not showing the racing this year, with Dan Lloyd from GCN saying on Twitter that the reasons were too complicated to share on social media.

It's too complicated to put into 240 characters unfortunately.August 6, 2021 See more

That means you won’t be able to watch the Tour of Poland in the UK (without the help of a VPN).

If you’re outside the broadcast zone for the Tour of Poland 2021, No worries – you can just download and install a VPN and choose a location to watch the broadcast live. Full instructions below.

How to live steam the Tour of Poland 2021 from outside your country

If you’re heading out of the country during the Tour of Poland, access to your chosen home broadcaster could be restricted by location.

Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal stream, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Watch the Tour of Poland 2021 in the USA, Canada and Australia

For cycling fans in the USA, Canada and Australia, FloBikes will be showing all the racing live.

FloBikes is available on your TV via Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, while you can always watch on the go using the FloSports app on iOS or Android.

You will need a subscription to watch the racing and plans start from $12.50 a month.

How to watch the Tour of Poland in Europe

There will be live coverage of the Tour of Poland 2021 available both in Poland and in France.

Coverage in Poland will be broadcast by Sport.tvp.pl, but the live images will be geo-restricted, which means you won’t be able to watch without a VPN.

In France, L’Equipe TV will also be showing the racing, but again this coverage will be geo-restricted.