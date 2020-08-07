Fabio Jakobsen to be brought out of induced coma this afternoon

Doctors will attempt to bring Fabio Jakobsen out of his induced coma this afternoon, in what will prove an important day in the Dutchman’s recovery.

Medical staff had initially thought to try to bring him around yesterday but decided to delay it for a day, when nearly 48 hours would have passed since his crash at the Tour of Poland.

>> Struggling to get to the shops? Try 5 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £5 delivered to your door <<

“We don’t want to rush anything. We will probably make another attempt on Friday,” doctor Pawel Gruenpeter said, reported in Wielerflits.

Thankfully, Gruenpeter says Jakobsen suffered no brain damage and his spine wasn’t broken. However, medical staff are yet to find out how much nervous system damage the Deceuninck – Quick-Step rider’s face suffered.

>>> CCC try to refuse leader’s jersey at Tour of Poland as it isn’t ‘appropriate’

“There was no brain damage and his spine is intact, but it is not clear how much the nervous system in his face was damaged,” Gruenpeter said.

All of the bones in Jakobsen’s face were broken and he lost all his teeth, but fortunately no vital organs were hit.

Team boss Patrick Lefevere arranged a private flight from Rotterdam to Poland for Jakobsen’s girlfriend and parents, who were accompanied by a psychologist to help the riders and staff present in Poland.

Lefevere has also said the team will file a formal complaint to Polish police over the crash.

Fabio Jakobsen was severely injured when hitting and then flying over a barrier after being forced into one by Jumbo-Visma’s Dylan Groenewegen in the closing metres of the sprint in Katowice.

In the aftermath, Lefevere took to Twitter to claim that Groenewegen’s actions were criminal and that “they have to put this guy in jail.”

The UCI has already announced that it will investigate the sprint, with Groenewegen potentially in line for repercussions.

Jakobsen’s team-mate Julian Alaphilippe has also said there are “a lot of things to change” in cycling.

“For sure, there are a lot of things that can be changed, everybody has to be involved in that decision because it’s too much,” the Frenchman said when asked if the UCI and the Professional Cyclists Association (CPA) need to join forces in order to make conditions better.

“It’s not the first time unfortunately, it’s really bad. I will not talk too much about it but it’s not only the finish line, it’s the other rider. It has to change – the organiser, the CPA, there is for sure a lot of things to do.”