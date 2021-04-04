Rider disqualified during Tour of Flanders for littering as new UCI rules come into force

Michael Schär has become one of, if not the first, rider to be disqualified from a WorldTour race for littering, as the new UCI rules come into force.

Having ridden the first 150km of the Tour of Flanders Schär suffered a mechanical, then chucking a bidon to roadside fans as he chased back up to the peloton in time for the racing to get going properly, then throwing his hands in the air in exasperation as he realised he’d fallen foul of the new protocols.

Not long after, a commissaires motorbike drove up alongside the Ag2r Citroën rider to tell him he’d been disqualified for his actions.

New UCI rules to improve rider safety and the impact of racing on the environment, which came into effect on April 1, state that rubbish and bidons must be disposed of only within litter zones assembled every 30-40km in all UCI races. Outside of these areas, riders are only permitted to dispose of rubbish by passing it to a team or neutral service car.

