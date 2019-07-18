Rohan Dennis will attempt to take back UCI Hour Record after Tokyo 2020

Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) has said he will attempt to break the UCI Hour Record for a second time.

The world time trial time champion previously broke the record in February 2015, managing 52.49km in Switzerland, taking the title off Matthias Brändle.

Dennis told VeloNews he is likely to make his attempt after the Toyko Olympics in 2020, saying the Olympic time trial title is a bigger goal but is currently planning his assault on the Hour Record.

He currently has to plan what equipment he will be using and whether he will have the backing of his team or will have to finance the attempt himself, as well as balancing it with the potential for him to evolve into a GC rider, following his strong showing at the Tour de Suisse 2019 where he achieved a second-place finish.

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Soudal) is the most recent rider to break the Hour Record, achieving 55.089km at altitude in Mexico, which Dennis says has opened the competition up.

The 29-year-old said he originally wanted to beat Wiggins’ time at sea level, but the Belgian’s successful attempt at an altitude of 1,800m means he now has more options to choose from.

The Australian will contemplate a home attempt at Sydney’s track, with Manchester and other European velodromes under consideration.

Rohan Dennis is currently riding the Tour de France 2019 alongside Vincenzo Nibali for Bahrain-Merida. He will be looking to target the individual time trial in Pau on stage 13 wearing rainbow bands of the TT world champion skin suit, trying to take a second stage victory for Bahrain-Merida after Dylan Teuns win on La Planche des Belles Filles on stage six.

Victor Campenaerts’ new record dislodged Bradley Wiggins’ attempt in 2015, whose distance of 54.526km at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London trumped Alex Dowsett’s (Katusha-Alpecin) 52.937km at the Manchester Velodrome, the Brit having taken the title off Rohan Dennis.