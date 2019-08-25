Tom Pidcock ‘should be on the start line’ for Yorkshire Worlds despite heavy crash at Tour de l’Avenir

Tom Pidcock has said he should still make the start line at the Yorkshire World Championships in September despite crashing heavily during the Tour de l’Avenir last week.

The 20-year-old, who had been leading the points classification and was ninth on GC, crashed in the final kilometre of stage six, having made the final selection to contest the stage victory.

The Brit was hospitalised following the crash, suffering gruesome injuries to his face, which he later posted on Instagram. His other injuries included a concussion, teeth being knocked out, and an unspecified leg injury.

“I don’t really remember much at the moment but I remember enough to know what Instagram is and was also told I was going to win which is a bit s****,” Pidcock said at the time.

Speaking on the last day of the ten-day race, Pidcock said: “It is difficult knowing today I would be finishing this race and in my dreams in yellow. Instead I’m home bound with concussion, a limp, and less teeth than before.”

On a brighter note, however, the Wiggins – Le Col rider revealed he should recover in time for the World Road Race Championships in Yorkshire in September.

“I’m okay and should be on the start line in Yorkshire. I’m starting to feel better today and should be back on my bike the end of next week all going well.”

The Tour de l’Avenir provided mixed emotions for the British team who set off for the U23 race, which is likened to a “mini Tour de France” by the organisers.

As well as Pidcock’s strong showing in the overall and points classifications, Ethan Hayter and Fred Wright picked up three stage victories between them, before Hayter crashed on stage four and abandoned the race, having broken his collarbone.

Pidcock, as well as Wiggins – Le Col team-mates, will be looking for a new squad for the 2020 season after the team announced they would cease racing at the end of 2019.

The British Continental outfit released a statement saying that after five years the team’s ownership “have taken the decision that the operation has come to its natural conclusion”.