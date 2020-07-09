Chris Froome signs with Israel Start-Up Nation

Chris Froome has officially signed with Israel Start-Up Nation.

The announcement came just an hour after Team Ineos announced they would not be renewing their contract with the four-time Tour de France winner.

>> Struggling to get to the shops? Try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

After a dominant 11 seasons with the British WorldTour outfit, Froome will be joining the new Israel Start-Up Nation (ISN) squad from 2021 and will remain with the team “until the end of his career.”

Co-owner of the team, Israeli-Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams said: “This is a historic moment for ISN, Israel, Israeli sports, our many fans all around the world and, of course, for me personally – a moment of enormous pride.

“Chris is the best rider of his generation and will lead our Tour de France and Grand Tour squad. We hope to make history together as Chris pursues further Tour de France and Grand Tour victories, achievements that would make a serious case for Chris to be considered the greatest cyclist of all time.”

Team Ineos announced on Thursday morning (July 9) that after more than a decade, Froome would be leaving.

The seven-time Grand Tour winner is keen to hold sole leadership within a team, a guarantee Team Ineos is not willing to make as they bank their future on Egan Bernal.

Froome said: “I’m really excited to be joining the ISN family. I look forward to challenging and being challenged by their talent and continuing to strive for the success that I’ve enjoyed up to now. ISN’s impact on the sport is rapidly expanding, and I’m energised to be along for the ride. I feel we can achieve great things together.”

Israel Start-Up Nation only joined the WorldTour ranks in 2020, as the owners of the Professional Continental outfit Israel Cycling Academy took over the struggling Katusha-Alpecin squad.

The team’s roster currently includes Grand Tour leader Dan Martin, sprinter André Greipel and British time trial specialist Alex Dowsett.

>>> Ranked: Chris Froome’s best victories

ISN team manager Kjell Carlstrom said: “We have been looking to strengthen the team for 2021 in several ways, not least of which is to become Grand Tour contenders. With his impressive palmarès, Chris Froome is the perfect leader to mark our arrival as a serious contender for these races, particularly the Tour de France.

“Chris’ career has been extraordinary, and we believe that he has both the mindset and physical talents to win more Grand Tours with us, while also acting as a mentor to our young talents, helping them succeed.”