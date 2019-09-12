Tour of Britain 2019 stage six time trial start times

The Tour of Britain stage six time trial kicks off on Thursday afternoon and sees riders cover 14.4 kilometres in Pershore.
Leader Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) will be last to embark upon the loop.
The Italian enters the stage with just a three second advantage over Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus), with all riders in the top ten on the overall standings within 22 seconds of the leader’s time and 19 of the best within 30 seconds.
The circular route is almost entirely flat, and eyes will be on British National time trial champion Alex Dowsett (Katusha Alpecin) to see if he can shine in the race of truth.
1 ROBBINS Tristan (SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling, Gbr) 1.01pm
2 IVERSEN Rasmus Byriel (Lotto Soudal, Den), 1.02pm
3 BOUWMAN Koen (Jumbo Visma, Ned), 1.03pm
4 TENNANT Andrew (Canyon DHB, Gbr), 1.04pm
5 VEYHE Torkil (Riwal Readynez Cycling Team, Den) 1.05pm
6 FRISON Frederik (Lotto Soudal, Bel) 1.06pm
7 STOKBRO Nielsen Andreas (Riwal Readynez Cycling Team, Den) 1.07pm
8 STEWART Thomas (Canyon DHB, Gbr) 1.08pm
9 MCEVOY Jonathan (Madison Genesis, Gbr) 1.09pm
10 MERTZ Remy (Lotto Soudal, Bel) 1.10pm
11 DIBBEN Jonathan (Madison Genesis, Gbr) 1.11pm
12 AFFINI Edoardo (Mitchelton-Scott, Ita) 1.12pm
13 EISEL Bernhard (Team Dimension Data, Aus) 1.13pp
14 TANFIELD Harry (Katusha Alpecin, Gbr) 1.14pm
15 CAVENDISH Mark (Team Dimension Data, Gbr) 1.15pm
16 CUMING Michael (Madison Genesis, Gbr) 1.16pm
17 BAGDONAS Gediminas (AG2R La Mondiale, Ltu) 1.17pm
18 WALKER Joey (Madison Genesis, Gbr) 1.18pm
19 HARDY Ben (SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling, Gbr) 1.19pm
20 DE BONDT Dries (Corendon – Circus, Bel) 1.20pm
21 BOSTOCK Matthew (Canyon DHB, Gbr) 1.21pm
22 JENNER Samuel (Wiggins Le Col, Aus) 1.22pm
23 TOWNSEND Rory (Canyon DHB, Irl) 1.23pm
24 SCOTT Jacob (SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling, Gbr) 1.24pm
25 HANSEN Lasse Norman (Corendon – Circus, Den) 1.25pm
26 FOUCHE James (Wiggins Le Col, Nzl) 1.26pm
27 ROWSELL Erick (Madison Genesis, Gbr) 1.27pm
28 CARRETERO Hector (Movistar, Esp) 1.28pm
29 WILLIAMS Peter (SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling, Gbr) 1.29pm
30 BOL Cees (Sunweb, Ned) 1.30pm
31 RENSHAW Mark (Team Dimension Data, Aus) 1.31pm
32 SCOTT Robert (Wiggins Le Col, Gbr) 1.32pm
33 BROWN Jim (Great Britain, Gbr) 1.33pm
34 DEBUSSCHERE Jens (Katusha Alpecin, Bel) 1.34pm
35 KREDER Wesley (Wiggins Le Col, Ned) 1.35pm
36 COLMAN Alex (Canyon DHB, Bel) 1.36pm
37 BAUER Jack (Mitchelton-Scott, Nzl) 1.37pm
38 BRITTON Rhys (Great Britain, Gbr) 1.38pm
39 DUNNE Conor (Israel Cycling Academy, Irl) 1.39pm
40 CURVERS Roy (Sunweb, Ned) 1.40pm
41 NOPPE Christophe (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise, Bel) 1.41pm
42 CULLAIGH Gabriel (Wiggins Le Col, Gbr) 1.42pm
43 LAVERACK Edward (SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling, Gbr) 1.43pm
44 VERNON Ethan (Great Britain, Gbr) 1.44pm
45 MODOLO Sacha (EF Education First, Ira) 1.45pm
46 TRONDSEN Trond Håkon (Wanty – Gobert Cycling Team, Nor) 1.46pm
47 EEKHOFF Nils (Sunweb, Ned) 1.47pm
48 VALLÉE Boris (Wanty – Gobert Cycling Team, Bel) 1.48pm
49 WALLS Matthew (Great Britain, Gbr) 1.49pm
50 GROENEWEGEN Dylan (Jumbo Visma, Ned) 1.50pm
51 DOWSETT Alex (Katusha Alpecin, Gbr) 1.51pm
52 HAGA Chad (Sunweb, USA) 1.52pm
53 DOMONT Axel (AG2R La Mondiale, Fra) 1.53pm
54 CIMOLAI Davide (Israel Cycling Academy, Ira) 1.54pm
55 DUNBAR Edward (Ineos, Irl) 1.55pm
56 PERRY Benjamin (Israel Cycling Academy, Can) 1.56pm
57 STEWART Jake (Great Britain, Gbr) 1.57pm
58 GOLDSTEIN Omer (Israel Cycling Academy, Isr) 1.58pm
59 VAN EMDEN Jos (Jumbo Visma, Ned) 1.59pm
60 WALSLEBEN Philipp (Corendon – Circus, Ger) 2pm
61 VINJEBO Emil Nygaard (Riwal Readynez Cycling Team, Den) 2.01pm
62 LANDA MEANA Mikel (Movistar, Esp) 2.02pm
63 VERWILST Aaron (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise, Bel) 2.03pm
64 VAN BAARLE Dylan (Ineos, Den) 2.04pm
65 WILLEMS Thimo (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise, Bel) 2.05pm
66 LUNKE Sindre Skjøstad (Riwal Readynez Cycling Team, Nor) 2.06pm
67 BARBERO CUESTA Carlos (Movistar, Esp) 2.07pm
68 GASTAUER Ben (AG2R La Mondiale, Lux) 2.08pm
69 VERONA Carlos (Movistar, Esp) 2.09pm
70 STORK Florian (Sunweb, Gbr) 2.10pm
71 LANGEVELD Sebastian (EF Education First, Ned) 2.11pm
72 CHRISTENSEN Ryan (Canyon DHB, Nzl) 2.12pm
73 VERMOTE Julien (Team Dimension Data, Bel) 2.13pm
74 VERGAERDE Otto (Corendon – Circus, Bel) 2.14pm
75 GALLOPIN Tony (AG2R La Mondiale, Fra) 2.15pm
76 JANSSENS Jimmy (Corendon – Circus, Bel) 2.16pm
77 DURBRIDGE Luke (Mitchelton-Scott, Aus) 2.17pm
78 GOLAS Michal (Ineos, Pol) 2.18pm
79 MEYER Cameron (Mitchelton-Scott, AUS) 2.19pm
80 VAN MOER Brent (Lotto Soudal, Bel) 2.20pm
81 EDMONDSON Alexander (Mitchelton-Scott, Aus) 2.21pm
82 KAMP Alexander (Riwal Readynez Cycling Team, Den) 2.22pm
83 DONOVAN Mark (Wiggins Le Col, Gbr) 2.23pm
84 ERIKSSON Lucas (Riwal Readynez Cycling Team, Swe) 2.24pm
85 SEPULVEDA Eduardo (Movistar, Arg) 2.25pm
86 CHRISTIAN Mark (Wiggins Le Col, Gbr) 2.26pm
87 SWIFT Connor (Great Britain, Gbr) 2.27pm
88 KANGERT Tanel (EF Education First, Est) 2.28pm
89 HAMILTON Christopher (Sunweb, Aus) 2.29pm
90 WYSS Danilo (Team Dimension Data, Sui) 2.30pm
91 WARBASSE Lawrence (AG2R La Mondiale, USA) 2.31pm
92 HERMANS Ben (Israel Cycling Academy, Bel) 2.32pm
93 SHAW James (SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling, Gbr) 2.33pm
94 CHEREL Mikaël (AG2R La Mondiale, Fra) 2.34pm
95 VAN ASBROECK Tom (Israel Cycling Academy, Bel) 2.35pm
96 HOLMES Matthew (Madison Genesis, Gbr) 2.36pm
97 MOSCON Gianni (Ineos, Ita) 2.37pm
98 MEURISSE Xandro (Wiggins Le Col, Bel) 2.38pm
99 BENOOT Tiesj (Lotto Soudal, Bel) 2.39pm
100 SPRENGERS Thomas (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise, Bel) 2.40pm
101 SIVAKOV Pavel (Ineos, Rus) 2.42pm
102 POLITT Nils (Katusha Alpecin, Ger) 2.44pm
103 JANSEN Amund Grondal (Jumbo Visma, Nor) 2.46pm
104 AMADOR Andrey (Movistar, Crc) 2.48pm
105 SWIFT Ben (Ineos, Gbr) 2.50pm
106 TEUNISSEN Mike (Jumbo Visma, Ned) 2.52pm
107 CLARKE Simon (EF Education First, Aus) 2.54pm
108 DE BUYST Jasper (Lotto Soudal, Bel) 2.56pm
109 VAN DER POEL Mathieu (Corendon – Circus, Ned) 2.58pm
110 TRENTIN Matteo (Mitchelton Scott, Ira) 3pm