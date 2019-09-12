Tour of Britain 2019 stage six time trial start times

The Tour of Britain stage six time trial kicks off on Thursday afternoon and sees riders cover 14.4 kilometres in Pershore.

Leader Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) will be last to embark upon the loop.

The Italian enters the stage with just a three second advantage over Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus), with all riders in the top ten on the overall standings within 22 seconds of the leader’s time and 19 of the best within 30 seconds.

The circular route is almost entirely flat, and eyes will be on British National time trial champion Alex Dowsett (Katusha Alpecin) to see if he can shine in the race of truth.

1 ROBBINS Tristan (SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling, Gbr) 1.01pm

2 IVERSEN Rasmus Byriel (Lotto Soudal, Den), 1.02pm

3 BOUWMAN Koen (Jumbo Visma, Ned), 1.03pm

4 TENNANT Andrew (Canyon DHB, Gbr), 1.04pm

5 VEYHE Torkil (Riwal Readynez Cycling Team, Den) 1.05pm

6 FRISON Frederik (Lotto Soudal, Bel) 1.06pm

7 STOKBRO Nielsen Andreas (Riwal Readynez Cycling Team, Den) 1.07pm

8 STEWART Thomas (Canyon DHB, Gbr) 1.08pm

9 MCEVOY Jonathan (Madison Genesis, Gbr) 1.09pm

10 MERTZ Remy (Lotto Soudal, Bel) 1.10pm

11 DIBBEN Jonathan (Madison Genesis, Gbr) 1.11pm

12 AFFINI Edoardo (Mitchelton-Scott, Ita) 1.12pm

13 EISEL Bernhard (Team Dimension Data, Aus) 1.13pp

14 TANFIELD Harry (Katusha Alpecin, Gbr) 1.14pm

15 CAVENDISH Mark (Team Dimension Data, Gbr) 1.15pm

16 CUMING Michael (Madison Genesis, Gbr) 1.16pm

17 BAGDONAS Gediminas (AG2R La Mondiale, Ltu) 1.17pm

18 WALKER Joey (Madison Genesis, Gbr) 1.18pm

19 HARDY Ben (SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling, Gbr) 1.19pm

20 DE BONDT Dries (Corendon – Circus, Bel) 1.20pm

21 BOSTOCK Matthew (Canyon DHB, Gbr) 1.21pm

22 JENNER Samuel (Wiggins Le Col, Aus) 1.22pm

23 TOWNSEND Rory (Canyon DHB, Irl) 1.23pm

24 SCOTT Jacob (SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling, Gbr) 1.24pm

25 HANSEN Lasse Norman (Corendon – Circus, Den) 1.25pm

26 FOUCHE James (Wiggins Le Col, Nzl) 1.26pm

27 ROWSELL Erick (Madison Genesis, Gbr) 1.27pm

28 CARRETERO Hector (Movistar, Esp) 1.28pm

29 WILLIAMS Peter (SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling, Gbr) 1.29pm

30 BOL Cees (Sunweb, Ned) 1.30pm

31 RENSHAW Mark (Team Dimension Data, Aus) 1.31pm

32 SCOTT Robert (Wiggins Le Col, Gbr) 1.32pm

33 BROWN Jim (Great Britain, Gbr) 1.33pm

34 DEBUSSCHERE Jens (Katusha Alpecin, Bel) 1.34pm

35 KREDER Wesley (Wiggins Le Col, Ned) 1.35pm

36 COLMAN Alex (Canyon DHB, Bel) 1.36pm

37 BAUER Jack (Mitchelton-Scott, Nzl) 1.37pm

38 BRITTON Rhys (Great Britain, Gbr) 1.38pm

39 DUNNE Conor (Israel Cycling Academy, Irl) 1.39pm

40 CURVERS Roy (Sunweb, Ned) 1.40pm

41 NOPPE Christophe (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise, Bel) 1.41pm

42 CULLAIGH Gabriel (Wiggins Le Col, Gbr) 1.42pm

43 LAVERACK Edward (SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling, Gbr) 1.43pm

44 VERNON Ethan (Great Britain, Gbr) 1.44pm

45 MODOLO Sacha (EF Education First, Ira) 1.45pm

46 TRONDSEN Trond Håkon (Wanty – Gobert Cycling Team, Nor) 1.46pm

47 EEKHOFF Nils (Sunweb, Ned) 1.47pm

48 VALLÉE Boris (Wanty – Gobert Cycling Team, Bel) 1.48pm

49 WALLS Matthew (Great Britain, Gbr) 1.49pm

50 GROENEWEGEN Dylan (Jumbo Visma, Ned) 1.50pm

51 DOWSETT Alex (Katusha Alpecin, Gbr) 1.51pm

52 HAGA Chad (Sunweb, USA) 1.52pm

53 DOMONT Axel (AG2R La Mondiale, Fra) 1.53pm

54 CIMOLAI Davide (Israel Cycling Academy, Ira) 1.54pm

55 DUNBAR Edward (Ineos, Irl) 1.55pm

56 PERRY Benjamin (Israel Cycling Academy, Can) 1.56pm

57 STEWART Jake (Great Britain, Gbr) 1.57pm

58 GOLDSTEIN Omer (Israel Cycling Academy, Isr) 1.58pm

59 VAN EMDEN Jos (Jumbo Visma, Ned) 1.59pm

60 WALSLEBEN Philipp (Corendon – Circus, Ger) 2pm

61 VINJEBO Emil Nygaard (Riwal Readynez Cycling Team, Den) 2.01pm

62 LANDA MEANA Mikel (Movistar, Esp) 2.02pm

63 VERWILST Aaron (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise, Bel) 2.03pm

64 VAN BAARLE Dylan (Ineos, Den) 2.04pm

65 WILLEMS Thimo (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise, Bel) 2.05pm

66 LUNKE Sindre Skjøstad (Riwal Readynez Cycling Team, Nor) 2.06pm

67 BARBERO CUESTA Carlos (Movistar, Esp) 2.07pm

68 GASTAUER Ben (AG2R La Mondiale, Lux) 2.08pm

69 VERONA Carlos (Movistar, Esp) 2.09pm

70 STORK Florian (Sunweb, Gbr) 2.10pm

71 LANGEVELD Sebastian (EF Education First, Ned) 2.11pm

72 CHRISTENSEN Ryan (Canyon DHB, Nzl) 2.12pm

73 VERMOTE Julien (Team Dimension Data, Bel) 2.13pm

74 VERGAERDE Otto (Corendon – Circus, Bel) 2.14pm

75 GALLOPIN Tony (AG2R La Mondiale, Fra) 2.15pm

76 JANSSENS Jimmy (Corendon – Circus, Bel) 2.16pm

77 DURBRIDGE Luke (Mitchelton-Scott, Aus) 2.17pm

78 GOLAS Michal (Ineos, Pol) 2.18pm

79 MEYER Cameron (Mitchelton-Scott, AUS) 2.19pm

80 VAN MOER Brent (Lotto Soudal, Bel) 2.20pm

81 EDMONDSON Alexander (Mitchelton-Scott, Aus) 2.21pm

82 KAMP Alexander (Riwal Readynez Cycling Team, Den) 2.22pm

83 DONOVAN Mark (Wiggins Le Col, Gbr) 2.23pm

84 ERIKSSON Lucas (Riwal Readynez Cycling Team, Swe) 2.24pm

85 SEPULVEDA Eduardo (Movistar, Arg) 2.25pm

86 CHRISTIAN Mark (Wiggins Le Col, Gbr) 2.26pm

87 SWIFT Connor (Great Britain, Gbr) 2.27pm

88 KANGERT Tanel (EF Education First, Est) 2.28pm

89 HAMILTON Christopher (Sunweb, Aus) 2.29pm

90 WYSS Danilo (Team Dimension Data, Sui) 2.30pm

91 WARBASSE Lawrence (AG2R La Mondiale, USA) 2.31pm

92 HERMANS Ben (Israel Cycling Academy, Bel) 2.32pm

93 SHAW James (SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling, Gbr) 2.33pm

94 CHEREL Mikaël (AG2R La Mondiale, Fra) 2.34pm

95 VAN ASBROECK Tom (Israel Cycling Academy, Bel) 2.35pm

96 HOLMES Matthew (Madison Genesis, Gbr) 2.36pm

97 MOSCON Gianni (Ineos, Ita) 2.37pm

98 MEURISSE Xandro (Wiggins Le Col, Bel) 2.38pm

99 BENOOT Tiesj (Lotto Soudal, Bel) 2.39pm

100 SPRENGERS Thomas (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise, Bel) 2.40pm

101 SIVAKOV Pavel (Ineos, Rus) 2.42pm

102 POLITT Nils (Katusha Alpecin, Ger) 2.44pm

103 JANSEN Amund Grondal (Jumbo Visma, Nor) 2.46pm

104 AMADOR Andrey (Movistar, Crc) 2.48pm

105 SWIFT Ben (Ineos, Gbr) 2.50pm

106 TEUNISSEN Mike (Jumbo Visma, Ned) 2.52pm

107 CLARKE Simon (EF Education First, Aus) 2.54pm

108 DE BUYST Jasper (Lotto Soudal, Bel) 2.56pm

109 VAN DER POEL Mathieu (Corendon – Circus, Ned) 2.58pm

110 TRENTIN Matteo (Mitchelton Scott, Ira) 3pm