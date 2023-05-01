Tour de France Femmes director: 'When the time comes, we'll add more stages'
Marion Rousse says the race needs to grow at a sustainable rate for women's cycling
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Race director Marion Rousse has said there are no current plans to add further stages to the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, but the organiser will reconsider “when the time comes”.
The event, the first of its kind since the 1980s, made its debut on the women’s WorldTour calendar last July with an inaugural eight-stage edition. It will be held again this year, remaining at eight days.
“We certainly don’t want to expand too quickly,” Rousse told Cycling Weekly. “There were women’s Tours de France before us, and since we’re a new edition, it means that what came before didn’t work out.
"I want the race to still exist in 100 years' time, and not shut down in a few years."
For Rousse, the most important thing is that the current Tour de France Femmes grows sustainably. “We want to develop at the same rate as women’s cycling, and for the moment, with just the second edition of the race, it’s difficult to add more stages,” she said. “The rosters of the WorldTour and Continental teams aren’t yet big enough to do a, let’s say, 15-day or three-week race.”
Women’s WorldTour squads tend to count around 15 riders, making them half the size of the equivalent men’s rosters. This season's calendar has brought new challenges for the teams, with an increase of almost 20 race days, up to 86 across 30 WorldTour events.
“We have to take it little by little,” Rousse stressed. “We’re not closing the door on any possibilities. Of course, when the time comes, we’ll add more stages if we can.”
Crucially, the Frenchwoman said, the signs are positive for the race's growth. Reflecting on last year’s edition, won by Movistar’s Annemiek van Vleuten, she explained that feedback was “very positive” and that it had been a “great success”.
“I saw so many people at the roadside, all having fun, holding signs for the riders. There were loads of people watching at home, too,” the race director said. “I saw a real Tour de France, a fourth week of racing in July.”
This fourth week element is key for Rousse and the race organisers at ASO. “It’s important that the race comes straight after the men’s,” she explained. “In people’s minds, the Tour de France is in July, and they want to see bike racing in July. It helps amplify the race, too, with the media reminding people during the men’s Tour de France that the women’s race will follow.”
This year’s edition will start in Clermont-Ferrand on 23 July, the same day the men’s race ends. For the first time, it will feature a summit finish at altitude, in the form of the Col du Tourmalet, and an individual time trial, which will mark the finale in Pau.
“We’ve kept all the same ingredients that made last year so successful,” Rousse said. “It’s going to be an incredible race. It’s difficult to predict what will happen on each stage, because they’re all far from straightforward. I’m expecting plenty of surprises.”
Asked which stage she's most looking forward to, the Frenchwoman cited the penultimate day in the Pyrenees. “With a summit finish on the Tourmalet, and the Col d’Aspin just before, it’s a proper high mountains stage. It’ll inscribe the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift even further into the sport’s history.”
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Rasputitsa gravel racer killed midrace in head-on collision with truck
“The bike was under the truck. It was bad,” says race support vehicle driver
By Chris H. Hadgis • Published
-
Former pro Dan Martin nominated for prestigious book prize
Irishman’s autobiography Chased by Pandas is up for Sunday Times cycling book of the year
By Cycling Weekly • Published
-
Jumbo-Visma launch fairytale theme park-inspired kit for the Tour de France
For the third Tour in a row, the Dutch squad will swap out its usual yellow kit for something a bit different
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Denmark dreaming: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and the country's cycling resurgence
The FDJ rider and her male counterparts, from Jonas Vingegaard to Mads Pedersen, are at the top of the sport
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Annemiek van Vleuten heads to Kenya with the Masai tribe
Dutch World Champion takes her gravel bike to Kenya for an off season adventure with the Masai tribe
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Sponsoring the Tour de France Femmes: what’s in it for Zwift?
With a 4-year investment, the virtual platform goes all in on women’s cycling, while also trying to reduce its own gender gap
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Tour de France Femmes 2023 set to feature Tourmalet summit finish
The climb would be the race's toughest mountain test
By Tom Davidson • Last updated
-
Quarter of women's peloton still unpaid in 2022
Rider survey highlights growing disparity between women's WorldTour and Continental ranks
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tour de France Femmes a smash hit with French TV audience with nearly 20m viewers
Figures show that millions of people tuned into the action across the eight stages
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Annemiek van Vleuten's Tour de France Femmes winning ride smashes Strava records
Movistar's Dutchwoman gets most kudos ever for a women's ride
By Adam Becket • Published