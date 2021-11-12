Tweets of the week: Adam Yates, Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal and more

Who else is ready to rummage around in the dumpster fire of Twitter dot com?!

Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal
Winter is grim, isn't it? Cold, rainy, dark before you leave work. If you're a professional cyclist it's not so bad, though. Whisked away for some warm weather training in sunnier climes, easy kilometres to get you back into the swing of things after your end-of-season holiday. Possibly the only time of year to be jealous of the pros, really.

Although, judging by Geraint Thomas' face below, it's not all that fun at all.

1. "Okay peloton, we've got to get that price back up above 90 so I want to see you pedalling go go go!"

2. This is the equivalent of thumping your little brother 6-0 on Fifa

3. Definitive proof pro cyclists are a different breed. Relaxing from another gruelling WorldTour season by...running a marathon

4. Thank you for your service this year, Cycling Out of Context

5. Not G feeling unstable on a bike is it...

6. Maybe the one thing Chris Froome is yet to try to get back to Tour-winning form is chasing down Alex Dowsett at a winter training camp...

7. We really are through the looking glass now chaps

8. Really not sure about Groupama-FDJ's latest signing

9. Is this cycling's version of the Ronaldo statue?!

10. Reckon Cav could if you asked him nicely

We'll be back in seven day's time for some more garbage-dipping in the internet cesspit that is Twitter dot com.

