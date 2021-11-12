Tweets of the week: Adam Yates, Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal and more
Who else is ready to rummage around in the dumpster fire of Twitter dot com?!
By Jonny Long
Winter is grim, isn't it? Cold, rainy, dark before you leave work. If you're a professional cyclist it's not so bad, though. Whisked away for some warm weather training in sunnier climes, easy kilometres to get you back into the swing of things after your end-of-season holiday. Possibly the only time of year to be jealous of the pros, really.
Although, judging by Geraint Thomas' face below, it's not all that fun at all.
1. "Okay peloton, we've got to get that price back up above 90 so I want to see you pedalling go go go!"
You might think it's impossible to crash a stationary bike but Peloton managed to do it pic.twitter.com/xACIhrO1mLNovember 5, 2021
2. This is the equivalent of thumping your little brother 6-0 on Fifa
A diferença dos WORLDTOUR para os demais ciclistas.@HiguitSergio e @danifmartinez96 pic.twitter.com/ADtDXSgQZfNovember 7, 2021
3. Definitive proof pro cyclists are a different breed. Relaxing from another gruelling WorldTour season by...running a marathon
A post shared by Adam Yates (@adamyates7)
A photo posted by on
4. Thank you for your service this year, Cycling Out of Context
Cycling Out of Context Highlights | 2021 SeasonThank you all for the memories. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/vVDWyIsyABNovember 9, 2021
5. Not G feeling unstable on a bike is it...
First day back on the bike. Been too long! First 10mins felt really weird and slightly unstable 🤦♂️🤣 next 10mins great. The rest I was hanging 😅 but great to be back 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/TvRBU9IjifNovember 10, 2021
6. Maybe the one thing Chris Froome is yet to try to get back to Tour-winning form is chasing down Alex Dowsett at a winter training camp...
A post shared by Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett)
A photo posted by on
7. We really are through the looking glass now chaps
Something new!🆕 The three biggest victories of @WoutvanAert will be sold as NFT's. Check all details on https://t.co/tFEiFe4OHP pic.twitter.com/hNfy18GTaFNovember 12, 2021
8. Really not sure about Groupama-FDJ's latest signing
Visite au Centre de Performance des techniciens du Centre de Formation du @FCLorient ! L'occasion de discussions sur les modèles d'accompagnement des jeunes talents du cyclisme et du football 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/mLn9vg2DG7November 9, 2021
9. Is this cycling's version of the Ronaldo statue?!
😍✌️🇨🇴 @Eganbernal pic.twitter.com/wCDS1l7awlNovember 9, 2021
10. Reckon Cav could if you asked him nicely
Who can tell us how many victories @MarkCavendish has in the pro ranks?Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/T6ZxpqN3DRNovember 7, 2021
We'll be back in seven day's time for some more garbage-dipping in the internet cesspit that is Twitter dot com.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
