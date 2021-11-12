Tweets of the week: Adam Yates, Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal and more

Winter is grim, isn't it? Cold, rainy, dark before you leave work. If you're a professional cyclist it's not so bad, though. Whisked away for some warm weather training in sunnier climes, easy kilometres to get you back into the swing of things after your end-of-season holiday. Possibly the only time of year to be jealous of the pros, really.

Although, judging by Geraint Thomas' face below, it's not all that fun at all.

1. "Okay peloton, we've got to get that price back up above 90 so I want to see you pedalling go go go!"

You might think it's impossible to crash a stationary bike but Peloton managed to do it pic.twitter.com/xACIhrO1mLNovember 5, 2021 See more

2. This is the equivalent of thumping your little brother 6-0 on Fifa

A diferença dos WORLDTOUR para os demais ciclistas.@HiguitSergio e @danifmartinez96 pic.twitter.com/ADtDXSgQZfNovember 7, 2021 See more

3. Definitive proof pro cyclists are a different breed. Relaxing from another gruelling WorldTour season by...running a marathon

A post shared by Adam Yates (@adamyates7) A photo posted by on

4. Thank you for your service this year, Cycling Out of Context

Cycling Out of Context Highlights | 2021 SeasonThank you all for the memories. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/vVDWyIsyABNovember 9, 2021 See more

5. Not G feeling unstable on a bike is it...

First day back on the bike. Been too long! First 10mins felt really weird and slightly unstable 🤦‍♂️🤣 next 10mins great. The rest I was hanging 😅 but great to be back 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/TvRBU9IjifNovember 10, 2021 See more

6. Maybe the one thing Chris Froome is yet to try to get back to Tour-winning form is chasing down Alex Dowsett at a winter training camp...

A post shared by Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett) A photo posted by on

7. We really are through the looking glass now chaps

Something new!🆕 The three biggest victories of @WoutvanAert will be sold as NFT's. Check all details on https://t.co/tFEiFe4OHP pic.twitter.com/hNfy18GTaFNovember 12, 2021 See more

8. Really not sure about Groupama-FDJ's latest signing

Visite au Centre de Performance des techniciens du Centre de Formation du @FCLorient ! L'occasion de discussions sur les modèles d'accompagnement des jeunes talents du cyclisme et du football 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/mLn9vg2DG7November 9, 2021 See more

9. Is this cycling's version of the Ronaldo statue?!

😍✌️🇨🇴 @Eganbernal pic.twitter.com/wCDS1l7awlNovember 9, 2021 See more

10. Reckon Cav could if you asked him nicely

Who can tell us how many victories @MarkCavendish has in the pro ranks?Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/T6ZxpqN3DRNovember 7, 2021 See more

We'll be back in seven day's time for some more garbage-dipping in the internet cesspit that is Twitter dot com.