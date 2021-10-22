Tweets of the week: Chris Froome compromised, Thomas De Gendt on the beers, and more
What better way to spend your finite time on this Earth than burning your retinas out with the utter drivel found within the dumpster fire of Twitter dot com?
By Jonny Long
If you were in any doubt as to whether the off-season had started yet, you just need to cast your eye over social media to see Nathan Haas and Alison Jackson dancing and Chris Froome trapped in an assortment of ropes that we hope is acceptable for a pre-watershed audience.
Oh, and Thomas De Gendt is spending his time drinking every single one of the beers.
1. Yep, it's the off-season alright
A post shared by Alison Jackson (@aliactionjackson)
A photo posted by on
2. A very normal sport
👀 @OutOfCycling#Roubaix2021 pic.twitter.com/jvLFlc93XDOctober 21, 2021
3. People do say Chris Froome's aim to win a fifth Tour title is a bit of a stretch
Feeling a foot taller today 🤣 #pravilo #stretching pic.twitter.com/itX1Qbh8qcOctober 22, 2021
4. Never forget
1 year today since Giro rain jacket-gate on the Stelvio 😅October 22, 2021
5. Reasons to not be a time triallist no. 4653
Whilst every pro seems to be off to the Maldives, I’m here, on my TT bike, doing over unders, up where the air is thin. Life choices have bought me to this point 😂I wouldn’t change it for the world, though I feel as though Chanel might 😅October 19, 2021
6. Is...is Nico Roche throwing his hat in the ring to be the new Bond?
Congrats to @NikiasArndt & Glenda on there weeding! Cheers to the spouses 🍾 pic.twitter.com/QGAxD1WkS6October 17, 2021
7. This is probably how Cardiff is spelled in Welsh
Caaaaardiff!! pic.twitter.com/dkFrL0Ba1JOctober 16, 2021
8. Thomas De Gendt living like an undergrad at Leeds Met
When the beer fridge is empty and you want to fill it up again but see this sad sight. pic.twitter.com/Suje8B0eTIOctober 16, 2021
9. G, take a look at the image at the top of this article, get me the job lad
Photoshopping at Poundland 🤣👍 https://t.co/hJirKBJ4UWOctober 16, 2021
10. Bauke Mollema's been racing with half of Ikea in his wrist
Had surgery on my wrist yesterday to remove this plate and screws. All went well and I should be able to restart training normally in a few weeks 👌. #offseason pic.twitter.com/Wt5VQpkoK9October 15, 2021
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Wiggle to open pop-up café where you pay with the amount of miles you've ridden
The bizarre café is in a very rural part of Kent on an island in the middle of a lake
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
More medals for Britain at Track World Championships but Italy steal the show
It was medals galore on day two of the Track World Championships in Roubaix with Italy taking the lion's share
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •