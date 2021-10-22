Tweets of the week: Chris Froome compromised, Thomas De Gendt on the beers, and more

Had surgery on my wrist yesterday to remove this plate and screws. All went well and I should be able to restart training normally in a few weeks 👌. #offseason pic.twitter.com/Wt5VQpkoK9 October 15, 2021

When the beer fridge is empty and you want to fill it up again but see this sad sight. pic.twitter.com/Suje8B0eTI October 16, 2021

Whilst every pro seems to be off to the Maldives, I’m here, on my TT bike, doing over unders, up where the air is thin. Life choices have bought me to this point 😂I wouldn’t change it for the world, though I feel as though Chanel might 😅 October 19, 2021

Oh, and Thomas De Gendt is spending his time drinking every single one of the beers.

If you were in any doubt as to whether the off-season had started yet, you just need to cast your eye over social media to see Nathan Haas and Alison Jackson dancing and Chris Froome trapped in an assortment of ropes that we hope is acceptable for a pre-watershed audience.

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.





Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).





I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.