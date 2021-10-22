Tweets of the week: Chris Froome compromised, Thomas De Gendt on the beers, and more

What better way to spend your finite time on this Earth than burning your retinas out with the utter drivel found within the dumpster fire of Twitter dot com?

Chris Froome
If you were in any doubt as to whether the off-season had started yet, you just need to cast your eye over social media to see Nathan Haas and Alison Jackson dancing and Chris Froome trapped in an assortment of ropes that we hope is acceptable for a pre-watershed audience.

Oh, and Thomas De Gendt is spending his time drinking every single one of the beers.

1. Yep, it's the off-season alright

2. A very normal sport

3. People do say Chris Froome's aim to win a fifth Tour title is a bit of a stretch

4. Never forget

5. Reasons to not be a time triallist no. 4653

6. Is...is Nico Roche throwing his hat in the ring to be the new Bond?

7. This is probably how Cardiff is spelled in Welsh

8. Thomas De Gendt living like an undergrad at Leeds Met

9. G, take a look at the image at the top of this article, get me the job lad

10. Bauke Mollema's been racing with half of Ikea in his wrist

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

