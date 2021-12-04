Tweets of the week: Did Geraint Thomas run over a small child?
Also featuring Patrick Lefevere, Alex Dowsett and Rigoberto Urán
By Jonny Long
Yes, that image above is of Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas standing over a child who appears to have fallen down.
Normally, we'd be concerned, but regardless as to whether not this incident is due to some foul play on Thomas' part, we'll give him a free pass, mostly due to the fact he does most of the heavy lifting with these tweets of the week articles.
Every seven days when the time comes to trawl through the miserable abyss of Twitter dot com, Geraint Thomas is always on hand with the goods. How's that for consistent.
1. Congrats!!!
PERSONAL NEWS KLAXON Having paid for it 3 months ago, my new bike is on its way....I'm ridiculously excited. pic.twitter.com/IwO3sxpB8HNovember 25, 2021
2. When will the UCI start taking motor doping seriously?!
pic.twitter.com/CPZLHd8g67November 30, 2021
3. Did the kid deserve it? Probably
What's happening here then @MichaelValgren 🤣Let's have a caption competition 👇 pic.twitter.com/YsDjdepoB5December 1, 2021
4. Ouch
Off-season training with @UranRigoberto looks like this: lots and lots of hills 🥵 pic.twitter.com/R2hJNC4J04November 27, 2021
5. If plates of pastries and whipped cream is what it takes to ride a Grand Tour I think I'm ready
The offseason is a time to relax diet restrictions - but to a point, explains our team nutritionist Stephanie Scheirlynck. Learn more on how our riders are learning to fuel properly, from off-season through grueling Grand Tours. Story in link→ https://t.co/kexxS85b9N pic.twitter.com/AAh2Y0hGYgNovember 30, 2021
6. I imagine the Deceuninck - Quick-Step backroom staff had to pull an all-nighter to make Patrick Lefevere's thoughts from the past year suitable for publication
Deceuninck - Quick-Step CEO @PatLefevere looked back on another successful season of the squad, talked about some of the biggest wins of the year and what makes the Wolfpack so strong and competitive: https://t.co/8RIfqUPxP3Photo: @BeelWout pic.twitter.com/My7ya164KpDecember 3, 2021
7. Why did I immediately picture the scene in Harry Potter where they're in the Great Hall at the feast just before the food magically appears on the plates
🇰🇿 Day of Presentation in Nur-Sultan It’s lunch 🥗 time!#AstanaQazaqstanTeam pic.twitter.com/3HKbkxttfmDecember 3, 2021
8. File this under 'Very Relatable Pro Rider Content'
First ride back after 3w off. Went far too hard, far too soon, for far too long, without enough food or water, blew my doors, stopped at a service station, ate too much, went too hard, blew my doors, froze, thawed out.Made all the amateur mistakes in one hit, rest day tomorrow ☠️ pic.twitter.com/CrSRuaVYyNNovember 27, 2021
9. When you take a step back this is, in its entirety, just a simply mental tweet
Doing an online ‘Big shop’ but no idea what we want to eat🤦♂️ suggestions (preferably healthy) very welcomeNovember 30, 2021
10. It's nice when your friends keep you grounded
Get some clippers sort out that barnet of yours pic.twitter.com/D9GSbsVk6gNovember 30, 2021
We'll be back in a week's time with more pure fuego alarm emoji alarm emoji tweets for you to shove down your ungrateful gullets.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
