Tweets of the week: Did Geraint Thomas run over a small child?

Yes, that image above is of Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas standing over a child who appears to have fallen down.

Normally, we'd be concerned, but regardless as to whether not this incident is due to some foul play on Thomas' part, we'll give him a free pass, mostly due to the fact he does most of the heavy lifting with these tweets of the week articles.

Every seven days when the time comes to trawl through the miserable abyss of Twitter dot com, Geraint Thomas is always on hand with the goods. How's that for consistent.

1. Congrats!!!

PERSONAL NEWS KLAXON Having paid for it 3 months ago, my new bike is on its way....I'm ridiculously excited. pic.twitter.com/IwO3sxpB8HNovember 25, 2021 See more

2. When will the UCI start taking motor doping seriously?!

pic.twitter.com/CPZLHd8g67November 30, 2021 See more

3. Did the kid deserve it? Probably

What's happening here then @MichaelValgren 🤣Let's have a caption competition 👇 pic.twitter.com/YsDjdepoB5December 1, 2021 See more

4. Ouch

Off-season training with @UranRigoberto looks like this: lots and lots of hills 🥵 pic.twitter.com/R2hJNC4J04November 27, 2021 See more

5. If plates of pastries and whipped cream is what it takes to ride a Grand Tour I think I'm ready

The offseason is a time to relax diet restrictions - but to a point, explains our team nutritionist Stephanie Scheirlynck. Learn more on how our riders are learning to fuel properly, from off-season through grueling Grand Tours. Story in link→ https://t.co/kexxS85b9N pic.twitter.com/AAh2Y0hGYgNovember 30, 2021 See more

6. I imagine the Deceuninck - Quick-Step backroom staff had to pull an all-nighter to make Patrick Lefevere's thoughts from the past year suitable for publication

Deceuninck - Quick-Step CEO @PatLefevere looked back on another successful season of the squad, talked about some of the biggest wins of the year and what makes the Wolfpack so strong and competitive: https://t.co/8RIfqUPxP3Photo: @BeelWout pic.twitter.com/My7ya164KpDecember 3, 2021 See more

7. Why did I immediately picture the scene in Harry Potter where they're in the Great Hall at the feast just before the food magically appears on the plates

🇰🇿 Day of Presentation in Nur-Sultan It’s lunch 🥗 time!#AstanaQazaqstanTeam pic.twitter.com/3HKbkxttfmDecember 3, 2021 See more

8. File this under 'Very Relatable Pro Rider Content'

First ride back after 3w off. Went far too hard, far too soon, for far too long, without enough food or water, blew my doors, stopped at a service station, ate too much, went too hard, blew my doors, froze, thawed out.Made all the amateur mistakes in one hit, rest day tomorrow ☠️ pic.twitter.com/CrSRuaVYyNNovember 27, 2021 See more

9. When you take a step back this is, in its entirety, just a simply mental tweet

Doing an online ‘Big shop’ but no idea what we want to eat🤦‍♂️ suggestions (preferably healthy) very welcomeNovember 30, 2021 See more

10. It's nice when your friends keep you grounded

Get some clippers sort out that barnet of yours pic.twitter.com/D9GSbsVk6gNovember 30, 2021 See more

We'll be back in a week's time with more pure fuego alarm emoji alarm emoji tweets for you to shove down your ungrateful gullets.