Tweets of the week: Did Geraint Thomas run over a small child?

Also featuring Patrick Lefevere, Alex Dowsett and Rigoberto Urán

Geraint Thomas
Yes, that image above is of Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas standing over a child who appears to have fallen down.

Normally, we'd be concerned, but regardless as to whether not this incident is due to some foul play on Thomas' part, we'll give him a free pass, mostly due to the fact he does most of the heavy lifting with these tweets of the week articles.

Every seven days when the time comes to trawl through the miserable abyss of Twitter dot com, Geraint Thomas is always on hand with the goods. How's that for consistent.

1. Congrats!!!

2. When will the UCI start taking motor doping seriously?!

3. Did the kid deserve it? Probably

4. Ouch

5. If plates of pastries and whipped cream is what it takes to ride a Grand Tour I think I'm ready

6. I imagine the Deceuninck - Quick-Step backroom staff had to pull an all-nighter to make Patrick Lefevere's thoughts from the past year suitable for publication

7. Why did I immediately picture the scene in Harry Potter where they're in the Great Hall at the feast just before the food magically appears on the plates

8. File this under 'Very Relatable Pro Rider Content'

9. When you take a step back this is, in its entirety, just a simply mental tweet

10. It's nice when your friends keep you grounded

We'll be back in a week's time with more pure fuego alarm emoji alarm emoji tweets for you to shove down your ungrateful gullets.

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

