Tweets of the week: Elinor Barker, Mark Cavendish, Marc Hirschi's dating life and more
Here's a selection of our favourite tweets from the last week
The cycling season is starting to wind down, but the tweets just keep on coming.
Good news for us cycling fans, as we're still being treated to the fun and games behind the life of a pro rider, thanks to their social media posts.
In this week's Tweets of the Week, we have spectator Mark Cavendish, Elinor Barker's Olympic secret, and someone who really wants a date with Marc Hirschi.
Here are our favourite tweets from the cycling world this week:
1. It's a niche reference from British Cycling, but its checks out (Google the film 'The Room' if you're unsure)
"Oh Hi Mark!" 👀#WomensTour pic.twitter.com/tSY62zS8LxOctober 7, 2021
2. When that competitive edge takes over during a family ride
A post shared by Rohan Dennis (@rohandennis)
A photo posted by on
3. Now this could be a great story one day
Hi, I would like to accept your request but first let me ask the boss MatxinOctober 5, 2021
4. Facebook went down this week and cycling Twitter stepped up to the plate
pic.twitter.com/RkAqw7phxTOctober 4, 2021
5. All pro riders have their motivation, this is Kate Courtney's
A post shared by Kate Courtney (@kateplusfate)
A photo posted by on
6. Roubaix looked fun this year...
If looks could kill #ParisRoubaix pic.twitter.com/EcNX379kPFOctober 3, 2021
7. Is anyone else not a fan of the way some teams do social media?
A post shared by Trek-Segafredo (@treksegafredo)
A photo posted by on
8. When you're racing but there's a bigger race on at the same time
A post shared by Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett)
A photo posted by on
9. Not many people can win an Olympic medal, but how many can do it while pregnant?
A post shared by Elinor Barker (@elinorbarker)
A photo posted by on
10. I wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of Ben Swift
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐬 🗣️With 13 years of pro experience, listen to @swiftybswift shouting the orders in the peloton during the finale of #GranPiemonte (📽️ @VelonCC) pic.twitter.com/rzf2ihtK2YOctober 8, 2021
We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.
