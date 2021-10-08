Tweets of the week: Elinor Barker, Mark Cavendish, Marc Hirschi's dating life and more

Here's a selection of our favourite tweets from the last week

The cycling season is starting to wind down, but the tweets just keep on coming. 

Good news for us cycling fans, as we're still being treated to the fun and games behind the life of a pro rider, thanks to their social media posts.

In this week's Tweets of the Week, we have spectator Mark Cavendish, Elinor Barker's Olympic secret, and someone who really wants a date with Marc Hirschi.

Here are our favourite tweets from the cycling world this week: 

1. It's a niche reference from British Cycling, but its checks out (Google the film 'The Room' if you're unsure) 

2. When that competitive edge takes over during a family ride 

3. Now this could be a great story one day 

4. Facebook went down this week and cycling Twitter stepped up to the plate 

5. All pro riders have their motivation, this is Kate Courtney's 

6. Roubaix looked fun this year... 

7. Is anyone else not a fan of the way some teams do social media? 

8. When you're racing but there's a bigger race on at the same time 

9. Not many people can win an Olympic medal, but how many can do it while pregnant? 

10. I wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of Ben Swift 

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week. 

Alex Ballinger
Alex Ballinger

Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.

Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers. 

Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books. 

