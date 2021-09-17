Tweets of the week: Evie Richards tries skateboarding, Alex Dowsett's puncture nightmare and more

It's that time of the week again - time to bring you a collection of our favourite cycling social media posts from the last week.

In the latest episode of Tweets of the Week, we have pros trying their hand at other sports (with disastrous results), British teams enjoying our week of summer, and Alex Dowsett showing you're never too professional to call for a lift home.

Check out our favourite tweets this week:

1. Not something you see every day in central London

You may also run into Cav, casually weaving through traffic in full Quick Step regalia, which happened to me today. So there’s that! pic.twitter.com/a1c2n0NTyzSeptember 15, 2021 See more

2. When pros try other sports, part one

A post shared by Evie Richards (@eviealicerichards) A photo posted by on

3. When pros try other sports, part two

A post shared by Evie Richards (@eviealicerichards) A photo posted by on

4. You might need to be a bit more specific guys?

Serious questions though… has anyone got a Big Allen Key? #TourOfBritain #TourofBritain2021 pic.twitter.com/tQN4DBPbugSeptember 10, 2021 See more

5. When British teams get to enjoy our one week of summer

A post shared by Canyon dhb SunGod (@canyondhbsungod) A photo posted by on

6. Trying to make serious social media content, when your team-mate interrupts

A post shared by Yves Lampaert (@yveslampaert) A photo posted by on

7. A not-so-humble brag here by Dame Sarah

When @hellomag challenged me to display all 17 Paralympic Gold medals without help….!https://t.co/FRujJ3OCuV pic.twitter.com/qwPAFt6uo0September 13, 2021 See more

8. Alex Dowsett shows you're never too professional to give up with a puncture

Sat on the roadside on a big tt session day having done 1 of 4 efforts, with a flat rear tyre and a spare tube with a valve not quite long enough. Waiting for my dad for an emergency call out.After all these years, still deep down an amateur bike rider masquerading as a pro. pic.twitter.com/383aYe3G0ISeptember 16, 2021 See more

9. Egan Bernal bringing the banter to Luke Rowe

Are you the guy in the middle??September 14, 2021 See more

10. Things you only see at the Tour of Britain

Shoutout to the two guys playing bagpipes at the top of the first climb today @TourofBritain. Not sure how I noticed them because I was breathing through my eyeballs at the time.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ❤️September 11, 2021 See more

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.