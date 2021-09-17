Tweets of the week: Evie Richards tries skateboarding, Alex Dowsett's puncture nightmare and more

Here's a selection of our favourite tweets from the last seven days

Alex Dowsett features in tweets of the week
(Image credit: Twitter/ @AlexDowsett )
Alex Ballinger

By

It's that time of the week again - time to bring you a collection of our favourite cycling social media posts from the last week.

In the latest episode of Tweets of the Week, we have pros trying their hand at other sports (with disastrous results), British teams enjoying our week of summer, and Alex Dowsett showing you're never too professional to call for a lift home.

Check out our favourite tweets this week: 

1. Not something you see every day in central London 

2. When pros try other sports, part one

3. When pros try other sports, part two 

4. You might need to be a bit more specific guys? 

5. When British teams get to enjoy our one week of summer 

6. Trying to make serious social media content, when your team-mate interrupts 

7. A not-so-humble brag here by Dame Sarah 

8. Alex Dowsett shows you're never too professional to give up with a puncture 

9. Egan Bernal bringing the banter to Luke Rowe 

10. Things you only see at the Tour of Britain 

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week. 

Alex Ballinger
Alex Ballinger

Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.

Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers. 

Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books. 

