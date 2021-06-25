Tweets of the Week: Mark Cavendish's meme, cycling Supermarket Sweep and Katie Archibald's throwback

After a big week in the cycling world, here's a selection of our favourite social media moments

By

It has been a big week in the cycling world, as the Tour de France approaches and the British Olympic squad was announced ahead of the Tokyo games later this year. 

While the pros have been busy with their preparations for two of the biggest events in the world, they have still taken some time out to share their thoughts on social media. 

Cycling Weekly has been trawling Twitter and Instagram to bring you our weekly collection of our favourite posts from the cycling world. 

Here are our tweets of the week: 

1. Cycling fans during the Euros be like... 

See more

2. Does this chat-up line actually work? 

See more

3. The veterans are out in force at this year's Tour de France 

See more

4. The new series of Supermarket Sweep looks rubbish 

See more

5. Try explaining this to a non-cycling fan

See more

6. Katie Archibald with a throwback to her first Olympic track bike? 

A post shared by Katie Archibald (@_katiearchibald)

A photo posted by on

7. When the Tour de France averages are a touch depressing  

See more

8. Wout van Aert may not be a real gamer 

See more

9. The other Geraint Thomas is coming around to cycling at last 

See more

10. Cavendish celebrates Tour selection with a meme 

A post shared by Mark Cavendish (@markcavendish)

A photo posted by on

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.