Tweets of the Week: Mark Cavendish's meme, cycling Supermarket Sweep and Katie Archibald's throwback
After a big week in the cycling world, here's a selection of our favourite social media moments
It has been a big week in the cycling world, as the Tour de France approaches and the British Olympic squad was announced ahead of the Tokyo games later this year.
While the pros have been busy with their preparations for two of the biggest events in the world, they have still taken some time out to share their thoughts on social media.
Cycling Weekly has been trawling Twitter and Instagram to bring you our weekly collection of our favourite posts from the cycling world.
Here are our tweets of the week:
1. Cycling fans during the Euros be like...
People say they don't understand cycling because it's boring and then watch England vs Scotland 0-0June 18, 2021
2. Does this chat-up line actually work?
Guy on a dating app just asked me what my FTP is in his first message. 👉🏼🗑June 19, 2021
3. The veterans are out in force at this year's Tour de France
At least I won’t feel old interviewing sprinters at the Tour this year. 😁June 21, 2021
4. The new series of Supermarket Sweep looks rubbish
Meanwhile, Jasper De Plus, Ludwig De Winter & Kévin van Melsen visited the @intermarche store in Liège today 😆👍 pic.twitter.com/EgcpDxwvHmJune 22, 2021
5. Try explaining this to a non-cycling fan
Finished 3rd. In a TT/prologue. And going home with the climber’s jersey. This is a weird day. #LottoBelgiumTour pic.twitter.com/I64bGdjxeJJune 22, 2021
6. Katie Archibald with a throwback to her first Olympic track bike?
A post shared by Katie Archibald (@_katiearchibald)
A photo posted by on
7. When the Tour de France averages are a touch depressing
If i was there i would be : - old- small-overweight https://t.co/L1i31YT8z5June 23, 2021
8. Wout van Aert may not be a real gamer
Wout Van Aert can really do everything, can't he?! 🤯Man's playing an XBOX game with a PS4 controller that isn't even on. 👏I love over-analysing 0 effort marketing posts. 😂 pic.twitter.com/cTNTfE5LhiJune 23, 2021
9. The other Geraint Thomas is coming around to cycling at last
I watched cycling on the TV today. Yes you read that correctly. Felt a bit weird, I didn't dislike it...June 23, 2021
10. Cavendish celebrates Tour selection with a meme
A post shared by Mark Cavendish (@markcavendish)
A photo posted by on
We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.
-
-
