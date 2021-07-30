Tweets of the Week: Olympic opening week special
Here's a selection of our favourite tweets from Tokyo 2020
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are well underway and alongside the inspiring stories and superhuman performances, we're still being treated to some great social media content.
We've been trawling Twitter and Instagram to bring you some of the best insights into the life of Olympics athletes, including a sleeping Tadej Pogačar and a not-crashing Geraint Thomas.
Here are our tweets of the week:
1. If there's one thing Tadej Pogačar deserves, it's a nap
This is @TamauPogi right this moment. I think he’s not joining @SirWiggo’s club this year. 😂 pic.twitter.com/nasTY4NVx1July 28, 2021
2. When the gym gains are just too great
Feeling nostalgic watching all the amazing Tokyo performances today, so decided to wear my Beijing2008 @TeamGB shorts to the gym. Heavy squats with 13 year old non-stretch fabric was always going to end in tears (pronunciation works either way..) 🤦🏼♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/UzlmPsGzBzJuly 26, 2021
3. Fancy a job at CW Rigo?
We want to thank our special correspondent in the Olympics, @UranRigoberto, for this video. Great work. pic.twitter.com/v0kJHy0jocJuly 23, 2021
4. Geraint Thomas offering up a helpful clarification after some chaos on the TT course
No, I didn't crash. It was just a little chaoticJuly 27, 2021
5. When non-cycling fans watch cycling
Because the IOC sucks please enjoy this clip of us reacting to a bike crash pic.twitter.com/ew4jUSRmHNJuly 26, 2021
6. One of the side-effects of the Tour de France - memory loss
Oh Chris 😷It was a long @LeTour for some of the guys! 😅 pic.twitter.com/Lxm7tZtxh9July 26, 2021
7. Make this an Olympic tradition
The podium ceremony should’ve included GVA placing his gold helmet on Carapaz’ head. Similar to the green jacket ceremony in the Masters.July 24, 2021
8. Carapaz over-achieving for Ecuador
All on the first day? Amazing! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/EHvd4pye1XJuly 24, 2021
9. Now these are some skills
A post shared by 🚴♂️ 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐨 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐪 🚴♂️ (@matteo.declercq)
A photo posted by on
10. The child-to-podium debate continues
So we can debunk the myth of number of kids to podium placing ratio now.#TDF2021 🥇 0 kids🥈 1 kid🥉 2 kids#Tokyo2020 🥇 2 kids🥈 1 kid🥉 0 kidsJuly 24, 2021
We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
