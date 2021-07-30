Tweets of the Week: Olympic opening week special

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are well underway and alongside the inspiring stories and superhuman performances, we're still being treated to some great social media content.

We've been trawling Twitter and Instagram to bring you some of the best insights into the life of Olympics athletes, including a sleeping Tadej Pogačar and a not-crashing Geraint Thomas.

Here are our tweets of the week:

1. If there's one thing Tadej Pogačar deserves, it's a nap

This is @TamauPogi right this moment. I think he's not joining @SirWiggo's club this year. 😂

2. When the gym gains are just too great

Feeling nostalgic watching all the amazing Tokyo performances today, so decided to wear my Beijing2008 @TeamGB shorts to the gym. Heavy squats with 13 year old non-stretch fabric was always going to end in tears (pronunciation works either way..) 🤦🏼‍♂️😂

3. Fancy a job at CW Rigo?

We want to thank our special correspondent in the Olympics, @UranRigoberto, for this video. Great work.

4. Geraint Thomas offering up a helpful clarification after some chaos on the TT course

No, I didn't crash. It was just a little chaotic

5. When non-cycling fans watch cycling

Because the IOC sucks please enjoy this clip of us reacting to a bike crash

6. One of the side-effects of the Tour de France - memory loss

Oh Chris 😷It was a long @LeTour for some of the guys! 😅

7. Make this an Olympic tradition

The podium ceremony should've included GVA placing his gold helmet on Carapaz' head. Similar to the green jacket ceremony in the Masters.

8. Carapaz over-achieving for Ecuador

All on the first day? Amazing! 🥇

9. Now these are some skills

A post shared by 🚴‍♂️ 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐨 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐪 🚴‍♂️ (@matteo.declercq)

10. The child-to-podium debate continues

So we can debunk the myth of number of kids to podium placing ratio now.
#TDF2021 🥇 0 kids🥈 1 kid🥉 2 kids
#Tokyo2020 🥇 2 kids🥈 1 kid🥉 0 kids

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.