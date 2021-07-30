Tweets of the Week: Olympic opening week special

Here's a selection of our favourite tweets from Tokyo 2020

Tadej Pogačar sleeping off his recent performances
(Image credit: Urška Žirgart/Twitter)
Alex Ballinger

By

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are well underway and alongside the inspiring stories and superhuman performances, we're still being treated to some great social media content. 

We've been trawling Twitter and Instagram to bring you some of the best insights into the life of Olympics athletes, including a sleeping Tadej Pogačar and a not-crashing Geraint Thomas.

Here are our tweets of the week: 

1. If there's one thing Tadej Pogačar deserves, it's a nap 

See more

2. When the gym gains are just too great 

See more

3. Fancy a job at CW Rigo? 

See more

4. Geraint Thomas offering up a helpful clarification after some chaos on the TT course 

See more

5. When non-cycling fans watch cycling 

See more

6. One of the side-effects of the Tour de France - memory loss

See more

7. Make this an Olympic tradition 

See more

8. Carapaz over-achieving for Ecuador 

See more

9. Now these are some skills

A post shared by 🚴‍♂️ 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐨 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐪 🚴‍♂️ (@matteo.declercq)

A photo posted by on

10. The child-to-podium debate continues 

See more

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week. 

Alex Ballinger
Alex Ballinger

Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.

Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers. 

Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books. 

