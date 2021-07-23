Tweets of the Week: Richard Carapaz's favourite ice cream, the 1980s Olympic team and more

Here's a collection of our favourite posts from the last week

Some of our favourite tweets from the last week
(Image credit: Instagram/@Rusty_Woods)
Alex Ballinger

By

Well the Tour de France is over and we've just had a week of calm before the chaos of the Olympics kicks off. 

But fear not for those of you suffering from Tour withdrawal symptoms, Tweets of the Week returns to fill the void. 

In this week's edition of pre-Olympic social media posts, we have Richard Carapaz's favourite ice cream, Ellen Noble's skills, and a fake Patrick Lefevere.

Here's a selection of our favourite Twitter and Instagram social media posts from the last week: 

1. What does happen to all the yellow kit when a team doesn't wear the jersey at the Tour de France?! 

See more

2. The biggest revelation of the Tour: Carapaz loves a Cornetto 

See more

3. Mark Cavendish greets a young fan at the roadside 

A post shared by Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett)

A photo posted by on

4. When the kit designer is on holiday, what can you do? 

See more

5. Too many Wouts 

See more

6. The new cast for Stranger Things looks different... 

A post shared by Michael Woods (@rusty_woods)

A photo posted by on

7. Can you match these skills? No, me neither 

A post shared by Ellen Rose Noble 🌺 (@ellenlikesbikes)

A photo posted by on

8. Where it all began for the Pidcocks? 

A post shared by ᵀᴼᴹ ᴾᴵᴰᶜᴼᶜᴷ (@tompidcock)

A photo posted by on

9. No punchline, just a nice moment for some British greats 

A post shared by Sir Wiggo (@bradwiggins)

A photo posted by on

10. Be warned: Fake Patrick Lefevere's are around 

A post shared by Patrick Lefevere (@patricklefevere)

A photo posted by on

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week. 

Alex Ballinger
Alex Ballinger

Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.

Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers. 

Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.