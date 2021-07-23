Tweets of the Week: Richard Carapaz's favourite ice cream, the 1980s Olympic team and more

Well the Tour de France is over and we've just had a week of calm before the chaos of the Olympics kicks off.

But fear not for those of you suffering from Tour withdrawal symptoms, Tweets of the Week returns to fill the void.

In this week's edition of pre-Olympic social media posts, we have Richard Carapaz's favourite ice cream, Ellen Noble's skills, and a fake Patrick Lefevere.

Here's a selection of our favourite Twitter and Instagram social media posts from the last week:

1. What does happen to all the yellow kit when a team doesn't wear the jersey at the Tour de France?!

For sale: three boxes of yellow bar tape, two yellow saddles, three tins of yellow bike paint, 8 pairs of yellow cycling socks, 8 yellow cycling helmets. Email big Dave at Ineos Seconds and tell them Billy sent you.July 17, 2021 See more

2. The biggest revelation of the Tour: Carapaz loves a Cornetto

You’ve not seen true happiness until you’ve seen Richard Carapaz emerge from a quiet French service station clutching a Cornetto and a Kinder Bueno.July 17, 2021 See more

3. Mark Cavendish greets a young fan at the roadside

A post shared by Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett) A photo posted by on

4. When the kit designer is on holiday, what can you do?

French delegation: "We would like to use Groupama's kit, just remove the logos" #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/uOgMzfJVZ0July 20, 2021 See more

5. Too many Wouts

pic.twitter.com/6NcOMl0Y8dJuly 22, 2021 See more

6. The new cast for Stranger Things looks different...

A post shared by Michael Woods (@rusty_woods) A photo posted by on

7. Can you match these skills? No, me neither

A post shared by Ellen Rose Noble 🌺 (@ellenlikesbikes) A photo posted by on

8. Where it all began for the Pidcocks?

A post shared by ᵀᴼᴹ ᴾᴵᴰᶜᴼᶜᴷ (@tompidcock) A photo posted by on

9. No punchline, just a nice moment for some British greats

A post shared by Sir Wiggo (@bradwiggins) A photo posted by on

10. Be warned: Fake Patrick Lefevere's are around

A post shared by Patrick Lefevere (@patricklefevere) A photo posted by on

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.