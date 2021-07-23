Tweets of the Week: Richard Carapaz's favourite ice cream, the 1980s Olympic team and more
Here's a collection of our favourite posts from the last week
Well the Tour de France is over and we've just had a week of calm before the chaos of the Olympics kicks off.
But fear not for those of you suffering from Tour withdrawal symptoms, Tweets of the Week returns to fill the void.
In this week's edition of pre-Olympic social media posts, we have Richard Carapaz's favourite ice cream, Ellen Noble's skills, and a fake Patrick Lefevere.
Here's a selection of our favourite Twitter and Instagram social media posts from the last week:
1. What does happen to all the yellow kit when a team doesn't wear the jersey at the Tour de France?!
For sale: three boxes of yellow bar tape, two yellow saddles, three tins of yellow bike paint, 8 pairs of yellow cycling socks, 8 yellow cycling helmets. Email big Dave at Ineos Seconds and tell them Billy sent you.July 17, 2021
2. The biggest revelation of the Tour: Carapaz loves a Cornetto
You’ve not seen true happiness until you’ve seen Richard Carapaz emerge from a quiet French service station clutching a Cornetto and a Kinder Bueno.July 17, 2021
3. Mark Cavendish greets a young fan at the roadside
A post shared by Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett)
A photo posted by on
4. When the kit designer is on holiday, what can you do?
French delegation: "We would like to use Groupama's kit, just remove the logos" #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/uOgMzfJVZ0July 20, 2021
5. Too many Wouts
pic.twitter.com/6NcOMl0Y8dJuly 22, 2021
6. The new cast for Stranger Things looks different...
A post shared by Michael Woods (@rusty_woods)
A photo posted by on
7. Can you match these skills? No, me neither
A post shared by Ellen Rose Noble 🌺 (@ellenlikesbikes)
A photo posted by on
8. Where it all began for the Pidcocks?
A post shared by ᵀᴼᴹ ᴾᴵᴰᶜᴼᶜᴷ (@tompidcock)
A photo posted by on
9. No punchline, just a nice moment for some British greats
A post shared by Sir Wiggo (@bradwiggins)
A photo posted by on
10. Be warned: Fake Patrick Lefevere's are around
A post shared by Patrick Lefevere (@patricklefevere)
A photo posted by on
We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
New Raleigh Stride E-Cargo range is ‘the future of urban transport’
Two powerful new e-cargo bikes are aimed at replaced short car and van journeys
By Simon Smythe •
-
Tokyo Olympics: Who are the bookies’s favourite to win the road races?
The men and women will fight for gold in Tokyo this weekend - these are the favourites
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tokyo Olympics: Geraint Thomas hoping for redemption after crashing out of medals in Rio
The Welshman was in the leading group in 2016 when he crashed on the final corner of a descent
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Mark Cavendish joint favourite to win Sports Personality of the Year
The British sprinter made a historic comeback at the 2021 Tour de France
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Fabio Jakobsen takes his first win after life-threatening crash
The Dutch sprinter is back on the top step after his crash with Dylan Groenewegen one year ago
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tour of Britain 2021 route: Team time trial and Great Orme finish unveiled
This year's race will take the peloton from Cornwall, through Wales, before finishing in Scotland
By Richard Windsor •
-
Mark Cavendish beats Tim Merlier to sprint victory in post-Tour de France crit
The British sprinter was on the podium again in the lucrative exhibition race in Flanders
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tokyo Olympics: All the cyclists competing for the US squad
USA Cycling are in a position to fly home with medals thanks to their strong line-up
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tokyo Olympics mountain biking: Everything you need to know about the off-road events
Mathieu van der Poel, Tom Pidcock, and Evie Richards amongst those fighting for medals
By Alex Ballinger •
-
An amazing chase: How Jack Thompson rode the entire Tour de France route and beat the peloton to Paris
The Australian ultra-cyclist rode the entire Tour route in just 10 days in The Amazing Chase (presented by Wahoo)
By Chris Marshall-Bell •