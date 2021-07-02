Tweets of the week: Tour de France special, featuring Lance Armstrong and the Küng-Rolland rivalry

The Tour de France 2021 is well underway and the riders have been giving it everything during the opening week.

But luckily for us there has still be plenty of time for the riders to tweet some insights into their lives. 

We've been scouring the internet to bring you a selection of the best tweets and Instagram posts over the last week: 

1. Phil Gaimon blowing my mind with dog facts 

2.  Pierre Rolland challenged Stefan Küng to catch him in the TT. He did it...easily

3. 50 Cent weighing in on the 'Opi-Omi' controversy - not what I expected 

4. When you're inspired by the Euros

5. This is probably more terrifying than it should be 

6. Sadly Jacopo Jr. isn't on the way

7. Marc Hirschi about to drop the hottest album of 2021

8. Thomas De Gendt has seen the future and he's probably correct

9. Steven Kruijswijk's parenting style is...unorthodox

10. Küng has a target on his back after the Swiss beat France in the Euros

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week. 

