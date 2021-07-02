Tweets of the week: Tour de France special, featuring Lance Armstrong and the Küng-Rolland rivalry

The Tour de France 2021 is well underway and the riders have been giving it everything during the opening week.

But luckily for us there has still be plenty of time for the riders to tweet some insights into their lives.

We've been scouring the internet to bring you a selection of the best tweets and Instagram posts over the last week:

1. Phil Gaimon blowing my mind with dog facts

If you think about it, dogs are planking 100% of the time they’re standing up. Respect https://t.co/4xuJCpJVCVJune 29, 2021 See more

2. Pierre Rolland challenged Stefan Küng to catch him in the TT. He did it...easily

pic.twitter.com/jAtklY6aMhJune 30, 2021 See more

3. 50 Cent weighing in on the 'Opi-Omi' controversy - not what I expected

A post shared by Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) A photo posted by on

4. When you're inspired by the Euros

That’s my dude!!! @TeamDSM swanny @jens_van_slycke used to be a pro soccer player 🤣🤣😉 skills coming in handy at @LaCoursebyTDF https://t.co/Za9oyH4oEPJune 26, 2021 See more

5. This is probably more terrifying than it should be

🧲 Go go Glazico 𝗠𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗲𝘁 !#TDF2021 | #MenInGlaz pic.twitter.com/zgcRQGbCgyJune 28, 2021 See more

6. Sadly Jacopo Jr. isn't on the way

Pretty much in one piece after the crash. I hit really hard my belly but the scan revealed no internal hematoma or bleeding. I am also not pregnant.July 1, 2021 See more

7. Marc Hirschi about to drop the hottest album of 2021

A post shared by Cycling Meme Queen (@cruella_derailleur) A photo posted by on

8. Thomas De Gendt has seen the future and he's probably correct

Year 2032. Evenepoel and Pogacar each won 6 Tours now. Van der Poel will be competing in 17 disciplines at the olympics, aiming at 17 medals. Van Aert won Paris-Roubaix for the 7th time. Valverde announced that he will continue for another year as he doesn’t feel his age yet.June 30, 2021 See more

9. Steven Kruijswijk's parenting style is...unorthodox

Hahaha gelukkig is Kruijswijk z’n humor vandaag niet verloren. Laat de bergen maar komen!🚴‍♂️🙌 #TDF2021 ©️ IG: Steven Kruijswijk pic.twitter.com/qvy3UKUyDJJune 28, 2021 See more

10. Küng has a target on his back after the Swiss beat France in the Euros

Après une belle nuit, Stefan Küng a choisi d'exhiber ses couleurs nationales 🇨🇭 pour chambrer ses coéquipiers français ce matin. 😅 (Instagram @jacopoguarnieri) #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/c6eut7pB53June 29, 2021 See more

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.