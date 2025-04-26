Why the silence? Are there really no gay riders in the men's pro peloton?

Despite growing LGBTQ+ visibility in other sports, representation in male pro cycling remains entirely absent. David Bradford speaks to British racers and asks, why the stubborn silence?

Clay Davies on front of peloton
(Image credit: Ruben Vico)
David Bradford's avatar
By
published

In May 2021, I wrote a feature questioning why, among the more than 900 male cyclists employed on UCI professional teams, not a single one was openly gay or bisexual.

Just weeks earlier, pro BMX rider Corey Walsh had come out as gay, and by October, Australian footballer Josh Cavallo had become the world's first openly gay male professional footballer. The following year, Britain saw its own breakthrough when Blackpool FC's Jake Daniels came out. If even football could open up and accept gay players, surely it was only a matter of time for cycling.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1