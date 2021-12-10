Win incredible prizes and support World Bicycle Relief this Christmas
Enter the World Bicycle Relief raffle to win great prizes and support a good cause
By Cycling Weekly published
Cycling Weekly has teamed up with World Bicycle Relief to offer you a chance to win a fantastic cycling dream gift bundle worth £4,000, all in aid of giving independence to people who need it.
All you need is to enter the raffle which costs just £10 for 10 tickets and a chance to win this incredible prize for yourself or someone you love.
Four runners up will win a year's subscription to GCN+ worth £39.99. GCN+ has more live cycling than anywhere else as well as everything a fan of the sport needs.
World Bicycle Relief (WBR) is a global non-profit organisation mobilising people through The Power of Bicycles. They are committed to helping people conquer the challenge of distance, gain independence and thrive.
The full list of prizes will be announced soon. Once we've drawn the raffle and the winner is contacted WBR will arrange delivery.
The delivery will be a mix of items being sent directly to the winner as well as relevant codes so that the winner can select the correct sizes etc. from the sponsors' websites.
The partners have kindly donated to the raffle and the prizes will NOT arrive together.
You can buy more than one ticket too. If you like you can buy up to 120 tickets for £120, not only giving you a better chance of winning but also donating valuable funds to WBR.
Enter the raffle below.
Founded in 1891, Cycling Weekly and its team of expert journalists brings cyclists in-depth reviews, extensive coverage of both professional and domestic racing, as well as fitness advice and 'brew a cuppa and put your feet up' features. Cycling Weekly serves its audience across a range of platforms, from good old-fashioned print to online journalism, and video.
-
-
'I don’t need to be known for the knee injury. I am known to be a race winner': Stevie Williams' comeback is just the beginning
The Welsh rider is heading into his fourth season with Bahrain-Victorious
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Canyon releases the Grail 2022 line-up complete with new paint jobs, fresh specs and accessories designed to deepen the bike’s all-purpose credentials
The latest range delivers plenty of build options including a mudguard-equipped model and an electronic-shifting aluminium iteration of this popular gravel bike
By Luke Friend • Published