Zwift unveils new Japan-inspired virtual destination
Eight new routes and 53 miles of roads for Zwifters to enjoy
Zwift has unveiled its new Japan-inspired virtual world, with eight new routes and 53 miles of roads to explore.
The online training and racing platform released the new map, called Makuri Islands, on Thursday (May 20), with Zwifters able to explore non-stop for 10 days, before the world enters the regular rotation of locations.
Makuri Islands’ first map will be Yumezi, a countryside destination Zwift says is inspired by Japanese culture.
With a variety of road types, including tight, flat and winding roads, dirt paths and cobbles, riders will be able to enjoy green fields, and forests, filled with mystical creatures, cherry blossom trees, gushing waterfalls and ancient temples.
Zwift said: “The online global fitness platform has today opened its latest virtual travel destination, Makuri Islands. Makuri Islands is an entirely new Zwift World primed for future expansion. The first map within Makuri Islands will be Yumezi, a fantastical countryside destination, inspired by Japanese culture.
“The spirit of an ancient land is calling. Yumezi’s tranquil forests have been still and quiet for years but from today, a new energy will be felt as its roads and gravel trails will be opened to Zwifters for exploration by bike or by foot. Yumezi (yu-meh-zi ᐧ 夢路) means 'path to dreams.' Yumezi is a Japanese haiku-inspired name, with its two characters (夢路) taken from a poem by renowned Meiji-era poet, Shiki Masaoka.”
>>> Can an out-front mount ever be worth £175?
The new map is available to ride from Thursday, May 20 until May 30, then from June 1 Yumezi will enter Zwift’s rotating schedule of rideable words.
New routes on Zwift’s Yumezi map
Sea to Tree (3.3km/108m elevation) - A short, challenging climb from the peaceful Fishing Village.a
Kappa Quest (9.1km/140m elevation) - This scenic loop is filled with Temples and Shrines.
Chain Chomper (13.6km/184m elevation) - Two challenging KOM’s and a Sprint, test your endurance around the countryside.
Countryside Tour (15.9km/185m elevation) - From farmlands to mystical mountains, this looped route is the perfect way to visit the countryside!
Flatland Loop (13km/99m elevation) - A gentle and flat route winding around the countryside.
Two Village Loop (12.8km/88m elevation) - Explore two villages as you pedal through this challenging circuit.
Spirit Forest (8.5km/135m elevation) - Grind your way through this mystical figure 8. Visit at night and ride with the spirits!
Three Village Loop (10.6km/93m elevation) - Climb, sprint and explore three unique villages in one go.
