Classic Bike: Sean Yates' Emperor Sport

The amateur ‘Animal’ attacked on this fixed wheel

An Emperor Sport classic bike
Sean Yates was one of only a handful of British professionals who went from the UK time trial scene to the Tour de France. The bike you’re looking at could claim to be the one on which it all started in the late 1970s, when Yates cut his teeth on the dual carriageways up and down the UK.

This brilliant red Emperor Sport frame has a  fixed wheel with a 78.5in gear courtesy of a 51/17 Campag drivetrain. The gearing is scribbled on the top tube with a marker while Yates’s name graces the frame sticker that sits underneath. 

