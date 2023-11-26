Forget Tubolito, Pirelli, Schwalbe - I'm getting these TPU tubes from Amazon for a third of the price
A small pack size and significant weight savings doesn't have to lighten your wallet by an equivalent amount
Can you believe it's now six years since Tubolito hit the market with their TPU inner tubes? It didn't take too long for everyone from Pirelli to Schwalbe, Revoloop to Vittoria to come out with their own - but all those alternatives are quite similar in their lofty prices.
So, it's nice that there are now cheaper options from less established brands to choose from!
Twooc TPU inner tube
USA:
was $15.99, now $10.49 at Amazon
UK:
was £24.99, now £19.99 at Amazon
I've not used Twooc yet myself, so can't vouch for the quality - but as I'm just getting them for their pack size as a 'get-me-home', I can't see it going far wrong. Will keep you posted!
N.b. The UK link is for a double pack of two tubes - so £10 per tube.
To expand a little further, personally I don't think that TPU inner tubes are good value for everyday riding.
They might offer a little more puncture protection over a standard Butyl tube, but I've had enough punctures with TPU tubes to find it's not enough puncture protection to justify their cost. Even specially reinforced heavy duty models - such as the Tubolito X-Tubo-City/Tour which I've reviewed previously - don't provide a cost-effective level of protection.
But although I don't rate TPU tubes highly for day-to-day riding, they are truly excellent as emergency spares! The pack size is so much smaller than a standard tube - I'm happy taking as many as three on my rides when I would baulk at squeezing in just two Butyl tubes. That's proved a lifeline on several occasions!
Still, despite only using TPU tubes as a 'get me home' emergency spare - I swap the TPU tubes out for Butyl once I'm back home (N.b. TPU tubes don't roll up quite as tight once inflated, but it's not far off) - that doesn't make the idea of spending a three-figure sum on a set of tubes any easier to stomach!
And so I am very curious to see just how good these Twooc tubes prove to be. Again, I'm not especially demanding of TPU tubes - the most riding they'll see is whatever fraction of the ride is left after I've had a puncture. The main reason for getting them is the pack size. Even so, they do need to at least be reliable enough for the leg back home - I'll let you know how I get on.
As an aside, if you're considering a super lightweight TPU tube for the gram savings and rolling resistance gains, the question of 'value' is a different story - compared to carbon handlebars or upgrading your saddle rails, the 'gainz' to price ratio with TPU tubes is much better.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
After winning the 2019 National Single-Speed Cross-Country Mountain Biking Championships and claiming the plushie unicorn (true story), Stefan swapped the flat-bars for drop-bars and has never looked back.
Since then, he’s earnt his 2ⁿᵈ cat racing licence in his first season racing as a third, completed the South Downs Double in under 20 hours and Everested in under 12.
But his favourite rides are multiday bikepacking trips, with all the huge amount of cycling tech and long days spent exploring new roads and trails - as well as histories and cultures. Most recently, he’s spent two weeks riding from Budapest into the mountains of Slovakia.
Height: 177cm
Weight: 67–69kg
-
-
Cyber Monday: Seven stocking filler deals that we love and recommend for the cyclist in your life
Act fast! These are easily some of the best deals that we have seen and will help you to get your shopping done nice and early
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Boutique vs Budget: Pumps, multi-tools, bottle cages - we put the most alluring and the most economical Cyber Monday deals head-to-head
Sometimes the basics are all you need, other times a little over-engineering fully has its place...
By Stefan Abram Published
-
Cyber Monday: Seven stocking filler deals that we love and recommend for the cyclist in your life
Act fast! These are easily some of the best deals that we have seen and will help you to get your shopping done nice and early
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Boutique vs Budget: Pumps, multi-tools, bottle cages - we put the most alluring and the most economical Cyber Monday deals head-to-head
Sometimes the basics are all you need, other times a little over-engineering fully has its place...
By Stefan Abram Published
-
Five cycling jackets I’ve been testing this winter are now cheaper than ever, starting from just $111.49 / £96.00 in the Black Friday weekend sales
The warmest jackets from Rapha, Velocio, dhb, Endura and Pearl Izumi are all on sale right now. Here’s how they stack up
By Stefan Abram Published
-
This Garmin Edge 830 is still my favourite toy – and there's crazy reductions on it this Black Friday
Go from A to B and anywhere in-between with this GPS computer, with touchscreen and superb mapping
By James Shrubsall Published
-
I rode these Endura Windchill tights all last winter – now they're going for a song in the Black Friday sale
These Endura Windchill tights are reduced for Black Friday and well worth your money
By James Shrubsall Published
-
The best Backcountry deals this Black Friday: starting at $9.98 - up to 83% off Specialized, 45% off Silca, 40% off Cervelo, Thule...
Specialized's Torch 3.0 cycling shoes and Silca's Pocket Impero are two of my top picks; quality products at a much lower price than usual
By Anna Marie Abram Published
-
As someone who’s suffered eye damage, I need to wear sunglasses on every single ride – these on-sale cycling sunnies are my absolute favorite
The Tifosi Rail XC cycling sunglasses feature lens-darkening technology, allowing me to wear them year-round
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
When it came to the 350 challenging miles of Unbound XL, these were the only bib-shorts I considered wearing – and yes, they’re on sale for Black Friday
Don’t snooze on this deal. Your undercarriage will thank you
By Anne-Marije Rook Published