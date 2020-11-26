Cycling Weekly November 26 issue

A Cycling Weekly subscription makes the perfect Christmas gift! Plus you get a £5 M&S gift card for yourself!

We’ve got some exciting news for you this week. With our 130th year fast approaching we’re launching our Heritage Range of products to celebrate this anniversary. Having been around since 1891 we’ve amassed quite a collection of illustrations, pictures and stories.

You’ll have seen our From the Archive pages each week, but there’s lots more than that tucked away in the cupboards and drawers in our offices.

The illustrations often came with serious advice and they’re worth a read. The exercises are some of my favourite –designed by a Dr Christopher Woodward who was touted as ‘the ‘athletic specialist’ who advises readers of Cycling on their health, training and diet problems.’

We’ve been working flat out to get this ready for our Christmas gift guide (page 30). So if you’re fussy about what you get, or pulling your hair out looking for a gift for the cyclist in your life, the Heritage Range, along with the other gems we found for this year, is perfect inspiration.

And there’s more to come. We’ll be celebrating 130 years of cycling throughout 2021 with several new products, features, and pandemic allowing, much more.

Simon Richardson

Editor, Cycling Weekly magazine

Inside the issue:

– Winter riding survival guide

– Thermal bib tights tested

– Brits in the transfer market

– Christmas? It’s sorted with our gift guide

– Results from our two Zwift series

– Dr Hutch

