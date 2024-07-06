André Drege dies aged 26 after crash at Tour of Austria

André Drege, a professional cyclist racing for Norwegian team Coop-Repsol, has died at the age of 25 following a fatal crash at the Tour of Austria.

Race organisers announced his death on stage four of the race, on Saturday 6 July.

The Norwegian rider fell on the descent of the Großglockner, Austria’s highest mountain, on the race’s queen stage. He sustained fatal injuries, which were first reported by Austrian media before being confirmed by the race organisers and Drege’s team.

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of André Drege," said the Tour of Austria organisers.

"Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with André's family and loved ones and his team Coop-Repsol during this incredibly difficult time."

Coop-Repsol made a statement on X, formerly Twitter, confirming the news and adding, “André’s family has requested privacy as they mourn their loss, and we kindly ask that their wishes are respected.”

Several other teams have paid tribute to the young rider as the cycling world faces a reckoning over safety, in a year which has been dominated by stories of horror crashes.

The UCI, cycling's governing body, also expressed condolences. "The UCI is devastated to learn of the death of the professional cyclist André Drege at the Tour of Austria," it wrote on X. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates."

The tragedy comes little over a year after Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder died aged 26 in a crash at the Tour de Suisse.

Drege had won seven races in 2024 and was expected to sign with WorldTour team Jayco-AlUla in 2025.

The stage continued, with minimal news filtering through of the extent of Drege’s injuries, and was won by Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers). No podium ceremony took place and it has not yet been confirmed whether the race’s final stage on Sunday will take place.