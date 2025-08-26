'How quickly can I be in an airport?': British rider has heart racing start to the Vuelta a España – before a pedal is turned

The day before the Vuelta a España started was set to be just like any other training day for British rider Finlay Pickering – aside from having to pick up a set of training wheels from his local bike shop in Andorra.

The Bahrain Victorious rider had had an issue with them, and they were getting fixed. Once he'd picked them up, he was set to be off out training.

However, what would have usually been a slightly tedious delay played right into his hands, reports the BBC.

"It was actually really lucky," said Pickering, mountains winner at this year's Tour of the Alps. "I was on the way to pick them up when I got a call from management saying: How quickly can I be in an airport?"

With team-mate Damiano Caruso out due to injury, the 22-year-old Yorkshire rider had got the call-up from his team for the final Grand Tour of the season.

With less than 24 hours before the race began in Turin, Italy, it led to what was surely one of the most exhilarating starts to the race of any rider on the start line on Saturday. One to get the blood pumping and the heart racing – and that was before he'd even turned a pedal.

His last-minute journey involved a 200km taxi ride from his home in Andorra to the airport at Toulouse, before jumping on the flight to the start of the Vuelta a España in Turin.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 'excitement' continued with a delay at the airport meaning he arrived at the race carrying only his hand luggage, the BBC reports – although thankfully that contained his racing shoes.

"The first flight was delayed, so I didn't get my suitcase. But at least I managed to pack two pairs of shoes [in my hand luggage] so I can start," he said before the race.

"I've got a set of boxers, a set of socks, and the team are really good at looking after me, so no stress."

He added: "I'm pretty ready. I'm a bike rider and this is a bike race, after all – even if it's a pretty big one."

Riding in the service of GC rider Antonio Tiberi, Pickering has finished mid-pack in each of the three Italian stages so far.

Today on Tuesday, the race finishes in France, before moving to Spain tomorrow. Read our full guide to the Vuelta route here.