'It's depriving us athletes' - German track cyclist calls out UCI for 'misconduct' after points scoring delay leads to missed medal

Roger Kluge says failure to update Madison scoreboard 'clearly influenced and distorted the race' at the last week's Track World Championships

Roger Kluge at the UCI Track World Championships competing in the Madison
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix)
German track cyclist Roger Kluge has accused the UCI commissaires at last week’s Track World Championships of “misconduct” after they were late to add up a rival team’s points in the Madison, leaving Kluge and his partner unexpectedly without a medal.

With 12 laps to go in the 200-lap event, Denmark's pairing attacked off the front of the bunch, securing 10 points in the final sprint that meant they overtook Germany for bronze. The scoreboard at the time of the attack, however, showed Denmark in fifth, 32 points behind Germany.

Belgium won gold in the event with 81 points, Great Britain silver with 73, and Denmark bronze with 71.

Germany’s Kluge and Augenstein, thinking they had a 30-point buffer in third going into the final two sprints, were later judged to have finished fourth with 64 points. The German pair initially turned up to the podium ceremony, but after delays in declaring the official results, were replaced by Denmark.

“This misconduct on the part of the UCI commissaires clearly influenced and distorted the race, which is simply unacceptable and definitely shouldn't be allowed to go unchallenged at a World Championship,” Kluge wrote of the points scoring during the event.

“If we athletes or personnel make mistakes, there are penalties or even disqualifications. We can’t just say, ‘We’re sorry, please accept my apologies.’ But the UCI is allowed to do that, and it’s depriving us athletes, and certainly the federations of a result in an Olympic discipline, which would have led to future advancement for both the individual and the federation.”

In points-based events like the Madison, riders rely on a table shown on a screen at the top of the banking to keep track of where they, and their opponents, stand. The event, which involves 18 pairs swapping in and out of the action with handslings, can often be chaotic, and 15 lap gains were earned by teams in the men’s race at the World Championships on Sunday.

Cycling Weekly has contacted the UCI for response to Kluge’s comments.

