Jake Stewart's 2022 season on hold after intestinal problems

Jake Stewart does not know when he will return to racing, with his 2022 season delayed by ongoing intestinal problems.

The British sprinter, who rides for French team Groupama-FDJ, has not raced since the British national championships in October.

In a press release on Tuesday, Stewart revealed that he had suffered from the ailment since January, which prevents him from racing at his top level.

In his debut season last year, he finished second at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad but after a clash with Nacer Bouhanni in the final of Cholet-Pays de la Loire he suffered a fracture in his left hand which kept him out of the Tour of Flanders.

Stewart went on to record top-10 finishes on stages of the Tour de Wallonie and the Tour of Poland.

Speaking to Cycling Weekly in December, the Brit said: “I’m eager to consolidate that [his season last year], prove it wasn’t a one-off, a fluke. It’s easy to say it was beginner’s luck as a neo-pro, but it was what I was capable of. I want to repeat those results and improve on them."

In the press release, Stewart said:"Since mid-January, I have been bothered by intestinal problems, which prevented me from competing. We are looking for the best solution to cure it. During this period of time, I will not be able to race at a high level, I can train but I will not compete.



"Finally, I also want to thank the specialist who is following me, Jacky Maillot and the whole team Groupama-FDJ. They listened to me and gave me time to understand what was going on. Everything is in line for me to get better and to get back to my best level.”

Maillot, who is head of the medical department at Groupama-FDJ, said: "Jake Stewart suffers from intestines inflammation. He will have to follow a treatment that will keep him away from racing, the date of return to competition will be set later on."

In a tweet, the sprinter said: "Sorry to you guys that I've flicked that had me in your fantasy teams for the spring classics because it's gonna be a while until I'm racing again. Health is wealth, and we're taking our time to find my 100% again!"