Legends of the flame: meet three former cyclists who have carried the Olympic torch

Maria David catches up with three former Olympic competitors and finds them fired up by the privilege of carrying the torch on home soil

Hinault was full of warm words for his freezing mountain stint
Hinault was full of warm words for his freezing mountain stint
(Image credit: Alamy)
Maria David
By
published
in Features

Not every athlete gets the chance to compete for their country at the Olympic Games. However, many non- participants do have the opportunity to fulfil another dream: taking part in the Olympic torch relay.

This cultural aspect of the Olympic Games showcases the best of the host country and kicks off the exciting build-up to the biggest sporting event in the world. Since 8 May, when the Olympic flame arrived in Marseille from Athens, it has wended its way through 400 towns and cities in France and its overseas territories in the French West Indies, French Guyana, Reunion Islands and French Polynesia, ending its journey in central Paris.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Maria David
Maria David

Maria David is a freelance writer who spent five years living and working in Paris

Latest