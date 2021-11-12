Assos Dyora RS rain jacket review

Unless you're a member of the rare breed of cyclist that loves riding in the rain, it can be hard to get excited about a good waterproof cycling jacket. However, no amount of weather dancing or obsessive forecast refreshing will keep a dedicated cyclist completely dry all winter - and when the downpour comes - you'll no doubt be thrilled to have one.

The Dyora RS Women's Rain Jacket certainly is a reliable waterproof cycling jacket option. However, as per all Assos items, it comes wearing a substantial swing tag, at £290/$325.

Is it worth it? It depends upon what you need from your waterproof jacket. If you're a regular rainy day rider, seeking solid protection from the wet stuff, plus a little warmth and great visibility - then yes. However, if you want a garment you can stow away and forget about, there are lighter packable waterproofs. Finally: if you don't ride in the rain all that often, and just want an emergency layer, we'd go for something completely different.

We also had some fit complaints with this one - but that will come down to individual proportions.

Assos Dyora RS rain jacket: construction

Assos' Dyora RS uses the brand's 3L Schloss Tex fabric. The brand says that this Swiss-engineered material is "membrane backed", therefore offering superior breathability. It's also more flexible than traditional waterproof options.

There is a clear stretch property to the jacket, something that you don't get with those which use the popular Shakedry fabric, which features on the likes of the Castelli Idro 3 and Rapha's Pro Team waterproof jacket.

And this is worth stressing: this jacket is waterproof, not water-resistant. For the avoidance of any doubt: if you stand outside in it, in the pouring rain, you will eventually get wet - but a waterproof jacket will keep you dry for much longer than a water-resistant one.

The membrane is hydrophobic, so repels water, as does the additional Durable Water Resistant (DWR coating). You can see this in action as rain hits the surface and beads before the eye.

(Image credit: Future)

The seams are taped, to further keep the rain out, and there's a stretchy hem along the bottom of the jacket. This has a reflective treatment, which alongside a reflective strip up the back, is a real winner for me. Jackets to be worn in lowlight should always take into account visibility, in my opinion.

At the back, there are 'pocket slots' so you can reach your rear compartments, and the zipper is double-sided, so you can undo the bottom (for example, if you need to get more access to a pocket).

The fit is said to be 'racing fit' (more on that later), and I weighed my size small jacket in at 138g. This jacket does fold up well to fit into a pocket, but there are competitors with claimed weights as low as 120g.

Assos Dyora RS rain jacket: the ride

To pick up, the Assos Dyora RS feels more robust than competitor waterproof jackets. It is also stretchier, the fabric gives a lot more when compared with the Castelli Idro 3 I also have on test. The two form a nice comparison, since they share similar goals, but go about construction very differently.

The fit on the Dyora RS is designed to be 'race fit'. Assos creates all of its kit to be most comfortable when you're on the bike, in a bent over position. For this reason, much of its kit can feel a bit short or restrictive when you're off the bike. In most instances, I have no complaints over this. However, with the Dyora RS rain jacket, I found that the fabric pulled too much accross my chest and felt uncomfortable, I actually couldn't push my shoulders back in the traditional 'Cycling Weekly arms-behind-back-photo-pose'. Comparatively, I found the waist quite baggy.

(Image credit: Future)

I didn't notice any annoying material flapping when on the bike, though, and the chest tightness issue was eliminated by the position. I won't mark the jacket down much for this, since it's quite personal to body proportions - however - I would consider myself fairly 'average' there.

In terms of waterproofing, the Dyora RS rain jacket does its job. Water clearly beads from the surface, and this is a jacket I'd want on my side in a storm (or rather, on my back).

The breathability is good, I even used this jacket for running (partially unzipped!) - where body temperature can rise much more. However, on more moderate days on the bike, I did find I became a little warm in it when compared with the Idro from Castelli. Whilst the Dyora RS is breathable, it just isn't quite as lightweight. However, that would become a plus on a cold, wet, winter's day. On those days, how packable a jacket is becomes irrelevant, too, as you'll likely be wearing it throughout.

(Image credit: Future)

My pockets were easy to access via the holes at the back, but I did tend to prefer to use the double zip - and the reflective strips provided me with peace of mind after dark.

Assos Dyora RS rain jacket: value and conclusions

Yes, at £290/$325 this jacket is expensive. However, based upon Assos' quality record, we'd expect it to last several years. It can be layered over a winter jacket to keep you riding all winter, which is priceless.

However, it is not the lightest packable out there. If you're seeking a jacket you can stow away and forget about when out of use, I'd recommend shelling out the extra £10 for the Castelli Idro 3 (£300 - or, in the US, $299.99 - so cheaper)

Finally, if you're the kind of rider who only occasionally finds themselves in the rain, I'd look for either something more multipurpose (like, a water resistant Gabba style jersey/jacket), or, a cheaper lightweight packable (think, Sportful Hotpack). An option like the Hotpack absolutely will not keep you as dry as the Dyora RS, and is really more of an emergency later - but if usage will be occasional, you can pick one up for as little as £99/$129 (RRP £180/$150).

Assos Dyora RS rain jacket

RRP: £290/$325

Weight: 138g (size small, measured)