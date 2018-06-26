The VeloPac RidePac range has gradually increased over the last few years, with new designs of the standard model, softer fabrics and different size options. The RidePac Lite actually weighs 6g more than the original RidePac. But it does cost £12 less, so it’s light on your wallet rather than your rear pocket. It’s also made in the Far East rather than, as with the original, in the UK.

The RidePac Lite comes in black, blue, teal or mocha ripstop, waterproof nylon. Like the original RidePac there’s a waterproof zip, so your kit won’t get wet even if you’re riding damp roads and have it stashed in your middle pocket. So it’s a safe way to carry your phone, as well as your other bits and bobs, on your rides.

Like the original RidePac, the RidePac Lite has a soft microfibre lining and some padding to keep your valuables from being damaged. You get an interior sleeve to keep your phone apart from other contents and there’s an internal zipped pocket and a credit card slot too.

The RidePac Lite is the same size as the standard RidePac too, so it will take phones up to the size of an iPhone 6 Plus or a Samsung Galaxy S6 Plus. It’s a useful way to keep all your ride essentials in one place and carry them with you into the café when you have a mid-ride stop. I find I can do without a saddle pack by carrying one.

Even when loaded up, the RidePac sits comfortably in a jersey pocket. It rests closely against your back and stays put in your pocket – I’ve never had a problem with it falling out. There’s room for a few extra gels to share a pocket alongside it too.

The nylon outer skin of the RidePac Lite isn’t quite as resistant to dirt as the more pricey version though. The latter can be wiped clean easily, whereas the RidePac Lite is more prone to look mucky if you ride on wet roads or off road.

As well as the RidePac Lite, VeloPac has also recently introduced a leather RidePac. Priced at £50, this too is water resistant and comes in three colour options. VeloPac offers free UK delivery on all its products.

Verdict A cheaper option than the standard RidePac, the RidePac Lite still provides the same capacity and features, but with a ripstop nylon finish. It’s a really good way to carry your cycling essentials around with you, without reverting to a saddle pack.